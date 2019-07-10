July 10, 1969: Spiffy ‘New’ Hood River County Library Pleases Mrs. Kimber, Staff: After six months of confusion, Mrs. Ellen Kimber and her staff are beaming at the result of it all. The remodeling project plans began some two years ago, but the actual work didn’t start until the first of January. The whole interior was brightened by using light, soft colors. New furnishings are light-colored solid oak chairs accented with soft orange pads. There is also a handsome entrance that takes advantage of the shade.