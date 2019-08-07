1919 — 100 years ago
“Only a friend will tell you your faults” is a true saying, and it was as a friend that Chas. Strause, head of the New York Water Board, who was here last week, gave his views on Hood River County after a trip through the valley and a short stay at the Mt. Hood Lodge. Mr. Strause said he had enjoyed his visit to the valley immensely and expressed his surprise that we have such wonderful scenery here. He had only one criticism to offer and that concerned the condition of the roads leading to Mt. Hood Lodge. He felt it was his duty to make the criticism as well as to eulogize and to inform the people of the county that, if they expect any large number of tourists to come here, they must make it accessible.
1929 — 90 years ago
Plans for a new and bigger Cloud Cap Inn have been prepared by Carl L. Linde, Portland architect, for the Cascade Development Company, which proposes a $1,500,000 construction program if and when the secretary of agriculture decides favorably on the company’s petition for a tramway to the summit of Mount Hood. It will be one of the finest recreational hostelries in the country, according to its promoters, and when completed should place Mount Hood in the very front rank as a summer resort. The site of the proposed new inn is within a few hundred feet of Mount Hood’s largest glacier, on the rugged and spectacular northeast shoulder of the mountain.
1939 — 80 years ago
When V.C. Follenius, of the sales department of the Apple Growers Association, recently stated that he had visons of cleaning up all canned Bartletts of the 1938 crop before the new crop was ready for harvesting, he undertook to dispose of his big task. This week, according to Acting General Manager A.W. Peters, Follenius was able to report that this part of his selling job has been completed, the last of the 1938 canned Bartletts having been sold and moved.
1949 — 70 years ago
On Monday morning of this week, there sprang into actual operation, here in Hood River County, a new business concern under the incorporated title of Hood River Supply Association. At the same instant came the demise of two well-known local concerns, the Hood River Grange Supply and the Mount Hood Farmers Cooperative. For over a year, these two business ventures have been studying and considering ways and means of effecting a merger. Both were farmer-owned and carried much the same line of business. The merger makes possible many economies as it eliminates duplication.
1959 — 60 years ago
UHF antennas in Hood River Valley will vibrate with the first signal from Mid-Columbia TV association’s brand-new channel 79 translator atop Underwood Mountain sometime next week, said board director Frank Hood today. The announcement climaxes a year-long drive to bring translated television (signals picked up as VHF beams and translated to UHF frequency for broadcast here) to the Mid-Columbia area.
This weekend, Aug. 7-9, the annual Hood River County Fair opens at the Wy’east school near Odell. It will be a far cry from the old “apple shows” that pioneer residents used to hold each fall, the ancestors of the 1959 fair.
1969 — 50 years ago
Representatives of five counties held a battery of meetings last week to find out whether an economic development district should be established for the Mid-Columbia area. Such an organization would be designed to accelerate economic expansion in an area which at times has been one of excessive unemployment.
Weather conditions have advanced projected Bartlett pear harvest dates in the Hood River Valley, in some cases from three days to a week. Suggested picking rate for mature pear trees with a good crop is $4.50-$5 per bin. Crop prospects are excellent this year, and pickers should be able to earn a good wage.
1979 — 40 years ago
A business that has been part of the Hood River scene for more than 50 years will soon have a new look and a new address. Tum-A-Lum Lumber Co., at Fifth and Oak streets, has purchased property east of Hood River to construct a new lumber yard to replace the present facility and hopes to move by the first of the year. Another firm is ready to move to the Tum-A-Lum property as soon as it is vacated: Hood River Interiors, which is in business on 12th Street on the Heights.
1989 — 30 years ago
They’re the talk of the town, and Hood River’s Little League senior girls all-stars headed to Salem Tuesday in hope of creating a lot more talk.
Already with state and divisional titles under their belts, they are scheduled to take on Norther California as their opener in a four-team, double elimination Western Regional tournament at Salem. The winner will go to Michigan for a four-team seniors world series. The team: April Howser, Michelle Trujillo, Jennifer Hinman, Tiffany Greenough, Michelle Guertin, Holly Donnelly, Jennifer Hukari, Heidi Schultz, Megan Routson, Jana Sparks, Maureen Caryl, Bridi Mehigan, Erica Nellermoe and Emily Routson. Coaches are Dale Hinman, Hugh Hinman and Rick Routson.
1999 — 20 years ago
An angry Thor hurled thunderbolts at Hood River County last Wednesday night in a dazzling and scary display of lightning that moved people away form open doors, but fortunately, no fires were reported in the valley. The Hood River Fire Department and units in Odell and the West Side reported no fires.
In pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, an insulator in an electrical line off Old Dalles Road either broke or blew up, causing a small grass fire. Pine Grove firemen quickly put out the one-acre blaze.
2009 — 10 years ago
Government officials wielded shovels under the hot summer sun Friday to perform a groundbreaking ceremony near the Multnomah Falls parking lot.
Cascade Locks City Administrator Bernard Seeger organized the event to kick of an almost $1.7 million project. After eight years of working through state and federal regulatory issues, the city is now permitted to bury four miles of power lines between Multnomah Falls and Ainsworth State Park. They were joined at the ceremonial dig by Cascade Locks Mayor Brad Lorang and Tracy Hupp, supervisor of City Light, the municipality owned electric company.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
