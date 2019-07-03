1919 — 100 years ago
With the close of business on June 30, all post offices throughout the United States were ordered to discontinue the sale of 2-cent postal cards and 3-cent stamped envelopes, and at the same time postmasters were ordered to redeem such postcards and stamped envelopes if tendered by the original purchaser. This signifies the end of wartime postal rates, and from now on, ordinary letters will take only the 2-cent stamp, while statements can now be mailed for 1-cent.
1929 — 90 years ago
Quite a number of Hood River residents were quick to notice the change in the taste of city water on Thursday night of last week. The water was colder and had a smooth taste. This was Cold Springs water. True, there was a mixture of Tucker Spring water, but in a few days with Tucker Spring cut out, the water on tap in the city will be 100 percent Cold Springs. The “fog” in the new water is caused by air bubbles and will disappear in a few days.
1939 — 80 years ago
Norman Wilson, well-known groceryman of the Hood River Valley, left last Saturday for Cascade Locks, where he will be associated with W.J. Carlson and the Red and White Store of that city. Wilson is a long-time resident of this city, having once been affiliated with the local Safeway stores and more recently with A.C. Bickford and his store at Pine Grove.
The 1939 cherry harvest in the valley shifted into high gear the first of this week and it is reported that all six of the Apple Grower Association’s packing houses are now in full swing.
1949 — 70 years ago
We may have one irate reader, but it isn’t the fault of Hood River News! Often, local residents call up to find out what’s on at the Rialto Theater during the day when the theater can’t be reached. On Wednesday of this week, a lady called to inquire what was playing at the Rialto. Our answer was, “Sorry, Wrong Number.” That was the title of the picture. But the party at the other end of the line slammed down the receiver with a bang, probably feeling hurt that the News wouldn’t deliver the goods.
1959 — 60 years ago
A group of Hood River Crag Rats explored and marked an interesting route across Eliot Glacier last Sunday in preparation for the July 5 guided glacier tour. The route is about four miles long, passing through some of the most spectacular glacier scenery on Mount Hood. The trip and route have been planned as a sample to the public and in particular family groups, that they may enjoy the inspiration of mountain hiking when mountaineer safeguards and planning are maintained.
1969 — 50 years ago
Sweet cherries were pouring into packing plants this week as Hood River Valley hustled to get trees stripped of heavy loads. “It’s a good crop,” said one packer, “and we weren’t hurt as bad by the rain as we could have been.” At Diamond Fruit, the field office reported that, “There is some damage all right, 10 to 15 percent — but that’s not bad for the amount of rain we’ve had.”
1979 — 40 years ago
Motorists in the Hood River area have thus far nearly escaped the effects of the current nationwide gasoline shortage, according to figures released last week by the Oregon chapter of the American Automobile Association. “The situation has been quite good in Hood River,” says Bob Knepper, manager of AAA. “Right now, the Mid-Columbia region is one of the better areas.” A spot check of local stations confirms the favorable reports, with several stations open even longer than hours quoted by AAA. Al Dominguez, manager of Hood River Chevron, located on I-80N, has maintained operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Sundays haven’t been a problem either, with hours running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1989 — 30 years ago
It was a vintage small-town Independence Day celebration, organizers agreed when they recapped the Fourth of July activities here. U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood, the parade grand marshal, agreed. He sent a letter to parade organizer Jean Smith thanking her for a “wonderful experience” at a community parade with a surprisingly good crowd of spectators. “I thought there was even better participation than last year,” said Smith. “I know the crowd was larger.” She said next year, she’d like to see the parade lengthened somewhat — it ran from Pacific to Jackson Park this year.
1999 — 20 years ago
A more organized street system — and some state funding to help pay for it — are the goals of the City of Hood River’s newly adopted transportation system plan. Last week, the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance incorporating the document into the city’s comprehensive plan. The plan details a variety of projects, from walking paths to major street extensions, involving all aspects of transportation. Adoption of the plan is a prerequisite to gaining state funding for the projects, some of which have price tags of hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars.
2009 — 10 years ago
The waterfront was alive with sails, kites, kids, dogs and smiling faces Sunday when three events came together on a sunny, windy day: Windfest, Dog Day Afternoon and the official opening and dedication of the play area at Waterfront Park.
While Hood River County residents are celebrating Independence Day, emergency responders will be hard at work. The 9-1-1 Dispatch Center will have extra personnel on duty to field calls for fire and police services. Eva Zerfing, dispatch supervisor, said numerous calls also come in for missing dogs once it starts getting dark and people start setting off fireworks.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
