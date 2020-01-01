1910 — 110 years ago
It was a beautiful day that the grange selected for their first all day meeting. The first day of the New Year and the first meeting of its kind to be held in Hood River County. As the hour approached for the “Gathering of the Clans,” grangers could be seen approaching the Pine Grove Grange from all directions filled with the spirit of the day. The Happy New Year greeting gaily passed from one to the other until each heart responded to the touch of brotherly love.
1920 — 100 years ago
From the want ads: Lost between Tucker Bridge and Hood River, a large crank for automobile. Finder will be rewarded for its return to Paris Fair.
Wanted, to rent or lease, a good farm. Phone Odell 336.
Wanted, competent stenographer. Apply Hood River Apple Vinegar Company.
For sale, singing canaries. Apply 1227 State St., Hood River.
For sale, one DeLaval Cream Separator. A1 condition. Call 5951.
1930 — 90 years ago
A few prolonged toots of motor horn, an exploding moto exhaust and the exchange of a few Happy New Years was about all that marked the coming of the New Year outdoors in Hood River. At a dance at Pythian Hall, there was much jubilation as the last minutes of the Old Year passed and all joined with members of the Pythian band in welcoming the little stranger as he arrived. Most of the New Year’s noise was heard via the air, over radio, and quite a number of families joined at radio parties to hear the New Year arrive in leading cities in the four time zones, and to take in the dance across the continent.
1940 — 80 years ago
Old residents, Monday evening, were freely admitting that, tax their memories as they could, they could not recall a more glorious Christmas than that of 1939. While there were sharp frosts during the nights of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the entire countryside was bathed in sunshine and there was a total absence of chilly wind. As usual, this season of the year, the great majority of residents were either at their own homes or local friends’ over the double holiday, and only a few were out of town. Christmas of 1939 will long be remembered, not only for its cheer, but also for its beautiful weather.
1950 — 70 years ago
Hood River post office had its biggest day in history during the Christmas rush season, reports Wm. B. Small, postmaster. The post office received 29,200 letters in one day, mailed in this city or carried in from rural routes. This amounts to around 3,000 letters more than were mailed on the heaviest day last year and sets a new high for the post office. The big day took place on Dec. 19, said Small. Residents commenced mailing letters, cards and packages earlier than in previous years, according to Small, who expressed thanks for the early mailing practice.
1960 — 60 years ago
Hood River County, which started the decade called The Fifties in a record-busting deepfreeze, winds it up this week amidst mild temperatures — and talk that the next 10 years will be more productive for the community’s economic growth than the last 10 were.
Hood River population, counted in the official census of 1950, was 12,740 persons. Last estimated census here was made by the state, showing 11,980 persons in Hood River County.
1970 — 50 years ago
It was a bustling season for “Aunt Margaret” Dobrinz this year as she helped prepare Christmas for her 421 children. Mrs. Dobrinz was in charge of the Hood River Community Center program to serve as a clearing house this year for all civic group efforts to make a happier Christmas for the disadvantaged. “I was really pleased with the number of individuals and families who offered to help out this year,” said the coordinator.
1980 — 40 years ago
Let the record show that Joyce Elaine Graves, daughter of Sheryl and Randy Graves, was the last baby born in Hood River during the decade of the 1970s. She arrived about two weeks early on Dec. 31, 1979. It couldn’t have been a more appropriate arrival. She’s the first grandchild for both Bob and Barbara Norton and for Merrill and Betty Graves. Both parents of the last arrival of the ‘70s grew up and went to school in the Hood River Valley — Sheryl in Pine Grove, Randy in Odell. When the new year broke, Hood River had still not welcomed the first baby of the 1980s.
1990 — 30 years ago
Temperatures were chilly — even dipping below freezing — but that didn’t slow the pouring of the main slab for Hood River Memorial Hospital’s new addition near 13th and May streets.
Aware of the conditions, the contractor used special techniques to assure that the pouring could go ahead. There haven’t been many winters in Hood River when construction crews could work continuously without having to take a “snow and ice” break. But if conditions through the end of the year were any indication, this could be the first time in that area.
2000 — 20 years ago
Back in the dark ages of 1983, Hood River Valley High School boasted a grand total of six computers. Today, students at HRVHS have nearly 400 computers and several other technological instruments at their fingertips. The computer age has changed the entire approach to learning. “We don’t even buy encyclopedias anymore,” Mike Ellis, technology coordinator, said.
2010 — 10 years ago
While snow blanketed the ground outside, the Horizon boys basketball team’s defense blanketed The Dalles-Wahtonka Eagle-Indians JV team Tuesday night to win the Hood River Lions invitational Tournament. With their offense coming in fits and starts. The Hawks clamped down on defense, forcing turnovers and turning them into points to pull away for a 51-36 win.
Compiled by Trisha Walker and Emily Fitzgerald, News staff writers
