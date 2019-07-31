July 31, 1989

Doug’s Beach — Doug Campbell, longtime local boardsailor, stands beside the new sign at a popular boardsailing launch site near Lyle, which carries his name. Campbell, who owns Hood River Windsurfing, began sailing at the location in the early ‘80s, and the site came to be known as “Doug’s Beach.” Recent improvements, including the sign and walkway to the beach, have been made there.