1919 — 100 years ago
Orchardists of the Parkdale district are to meet in McIsaacs hall on Saturday to consider ways and means of securing a packing house for the use of growers in that section. In the past, orchardists in the Parkdale section have had the use of the Apple Growers’ Association warehouse, but increasing tonnage has forced the association to withdraw that privilege.
New equipment for the fire brigade is now arriving and with the uncrating of each successive piece, the percentage of pep among the fireboys is visibly increasing. Fire marshal Jos. Frazier is now perfecting his plans for arranging weekly drills under conditions as nearly approximating those of a fire as possible.
1929 — 90 years ago
During the past several days, calsominers and carpenters have been busy at Larry Boyd’s barber shop redecorating the walls and remodeling the interior of the room. A wall that formerly separated the barber shop from the bath has been removed and the bathroom dispensed with. This adds several feet to the length of the shop and allows room for a display case, in which will be displayed various kinds of barber supplies, tonics and other tonsorial preparations. The interior of Larry’s place is now very inviting.
1939 — 80 years ago
The Oregon-Washington Bridge Company has obtained approval of the War Department to introduce, Aug. 1, a reduced rate of toll for automobiles as an experiment. The right has been reserved to terminate this rate without notice if it proves unsatisfactory. The rate is to be 60 cents for car and driver, 10 cents for passengers, but a maximum charge of 75 cents. “When you consider that the rate of the ferry before the bridge was built was $1 for car and driver, a long wait and no night service, you can see what the bridge has done to improve facilities in crossing the river,” says Elbert M. Chandler, president.
1949 — 70 years ago
Queen Arlene I, who will be crowned this Saturday during the 25th annual Mount Hood Legion Climb, is one of the youngest queens in the history of this event. The new queen, who received the announcement of her honor amid tears of surprise during the downtown street dance last week, is only 17 years of age. She was born in Hood River on a blustery Feb. 1, 1932. But as far as appearing in public is concerned, she is a veteran, for she has been one of the singers of the Odell Sextettes (now called the Odell Harmonetts), who have entranced audiences the past several years with their singing. She will be a senior this fall at Odell High School. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Buckley.
1959 — 60 years ago
Lightning damage in the Hood River area last week was quickly attended to by both Pacific Power and Light and Hood River Electric Co-op personnel. Bill Sundby, local PP&L manager, reported the most serious damage occurred in the Heights, where electric service was knocked out over an area of about 50 blocks. Power lines were burned down at Seventh and Pine, and at Ninth and Marion streets, and fuses blown on 52 transformers supplying service in this area. Hood River Electric Co-op reported two or three fuses were blown out at Parkdale.
1969 — 50 years ago
A distilling business which started here in 1934 to utilize the huge supply of available fruit in the Hood River Valley marks a new milestone on its 35th anniversary celebration this weekend. Hood River Distillers will cut the ribbon for a new half million-dollar plant to mark that anniversary. When the company holds a public open house on Saturday, however, the visitors can’t expect to sample the product. It will be strictly coffee, tea and other “soft” refreshments for the guests at the plant. That’s the way the rules require.
1979 — 40 years ago
After nearly 10 years of negotiating with banks throughout Oregon, the City of Cascade Locks will finally have one of its own when the Oregon Bank opens in the Cascade Locks shopping center Aug. 6. Cascade Locks residents last week were opening accounts at Tveidt’s Sentry and ordering checks that will arrive around Aug. 6.
1989 — 30 years ago
Construction is scheduled soon for a new centrally located fire hall for the Parkdale Volunteer Fire Department on Baseline Drive. Site preparation, tilling and leveling has already been completed at the location where the building will rise, roughly across the road from the U.S. Forest Service work center. The one-level, concrete and frame building will have five bays, offices, training room, kitchen and restrooms. It will eventually house four pieces of emergency equipment, including the Parkdale ambulance and the chief’s rig.
1999 — 20 years ago
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area received special architectural recognition Thursday. The American Society of Landscape Architects selected the Gorge for its Medallion Program award, one of five locations in Oregon and 362 nationally. Other Oregon places honored Thursday were the Ira Keller Fountain, the Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Ashland’s Lithia Park and Salishan Lodge on the Oregon Coast.
2009 — 10 years ago
David Ryan, founder and CEO of Hood River Juice Company, has received the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2009 Pacific Northwest award in the Retail and Consumer Products category. “This award is not for me,” Ryan said. “It isn’t me; it’s everyone here: My employees, my wife, Carol Joy, and for my suppliers, the growers who have stood by us.”
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
