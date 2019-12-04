The Public Service Commission announces that it has granted an increase of the rates charged by the Oregon-Washington telephone company, the same to come into force on Dec. 1. The increase is of 25 cents on phones of all description and a differential of 25 cents for desk phones. There is also a new toll charge of 5 cents per call between Hood River and Odell exchanges. “The commission express the opinion that the extra charge of 25 cents per month for desk telephones is justified because of the convenience afforded over the wall instrument, and also the extra cost of upkeep through cords wearing and breaking in use,” said a statement.
As a result of a decision arrived at last weekend between H.R. Field and A.A. Lausman, owners of the big garage property adjoining to the west, the Rialto block on Oak Street, Hood River will shortly have four more modern store buildings, which will be leased only to attractive businesses. The big garage building is to be completely remodeled, the front lowered to the street level, and converted into four stores, each of which will be very attractive in appearance and will contain all the conveniences.
In all sections of the valley, residents who have drawn their domestic water supply from wells or small springs complain that the supply is very low, and in some cases has come to an end. Several older residents claim that their wells are now lower than ever recalled in the past. Heavy rains before the ground freezes would be most welcome to practically all fruit growers, even to those who kept orchards under irrigation until well into October and had plenty of water available. So if any residents have any influence with the old gentleman with the watering can, it would be helpful to inform him that his services are urgently needed in Hood River Valley.
Postmaster Wm. B. Small has received word from the post office department in Washington, D.C., that this Christmas promises to be the heaviest in mail business on record. Consequently, Small is urging all who use the mails for Christmas delivery to avoid the last minute rush.
With $99 thousand worth of community support behind them, a small group of Hood River community leaders sat down Tuesday evening with E.R. “Bing” Schenkel for a hardnosed bargaining session on details of his proposed space age laboratory company for Hood River. Big issue was settled when Schenkel retreated from his original request for stock control of the corporation.
Three Hood River Valley families will open their homes this Sunday for an annual Hood River Art Club Christmas Tour of Homes. Two of the host families are neighbors in Duke’s Valley out in Odell, and the other lives in Hood River. Hosting will be the Ken Raasch family and Earl Fowler family, both of Rt. 1, Odell, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Kirkwood Sr. of Taylor Street, Hood River.
“Growing pains” were experienced by the Hood River City Council on Tuesday over a major annexation on West May Street, and the course of events remains to be decided. The property in question lies along May Street west from 22nd on both sides of the street to Rand Road. Part of that annexation area involves the Luhr Jensen plant near the corner of Rand and May Street, a 2.6 acre parcel that was the center of the discussion.
Promptly at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the lights went back on in Hood River. And they went on in a big way, with the return of Hood River Valley’s title-winning football team from Portland. Hundreds of lights from fans’ cars returning from Portland converged on the town at once, led by the flashing lights of half a dozen police cars, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles. It turned out to be a spontaneous victory parade at least a couple miles long — a surprise to the team and staff. Hood River Valley won 15-13 over St. Helens on the field goal of Jared Swyers with 11 ticks left on the game clock.
Skiers and snowboarders rejoice. Meadows is finally open. A major snowstorm earlier in the week dropped 22 inches of new stow to bring the base to 32 inches as of Dec. 3. “Things are great right now, the sun is coming out and we have fresh powder on the ground,” said Meadows Marketing Director Dave Tragethon. “Things couldn’t be better.” Things could have been better if bad weather had not postponed Meadows’ tentative opening a week ago, but unexpected rain cut the snow base almost in half, making it impossible to open the day after Thanksgiving.
The mouth of the Hood River is ice-bound, but don’t try to walk on it. Winter gave the Gorge a hasty wake-up call with an early-December cold snap. Temperatures around the region Tuesday at 8 a.m. included minus-5 in Klickitat, 3 degrees in Odell and 1 degree near Parkdale. Minus-6, in 1972, is the low record temperature in Hood River for Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.