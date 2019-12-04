December 4, 1939

Mayor Samuel Takes First TB Seals: Tuesday evening, Mayor Ray Samuel laid his money on the line for the first of the 1939 Christmas seals. Mrs. Ronald Dreske is credited with the first sale. In 1937, Hood River ranked first in the state for sales per capita; 1938 saw us in second place and an estimated $1,400 will be required to put Hood River back in first for 1939. Do your share, buy your seals well ahead of Christmas.