Nov. 4, 1949

There are plenty of logs for winter sawing at Oregon Lumber Company’s Dee mill. Photographer Wm. B. (Bill) Bryan took this aerial shot of the seven log piles in the cold deck for the big sawmill. Wm. J. (Jack) Eccles, vice president of the lumber company, reports that 10 million feet of logs have been cold-decked at the mill pond, or enough potential lumber for the building of 700 average-sized dwellings.