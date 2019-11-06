Within a few months, two new buildings will be erected on Cascade Avenue, both by C.A. Cass. Construction work on the new post office will begin immediately and the plans call for a reinforced concrete building 30-feet by 100-feet, with two stories above the ground and basement underneath. In addition, Mr. Cass will enlarge the Cascade Garage building by an addition covering 25-by-100-feet for the new lessee, C.C. Mack.
The whereabouts of one Jupiter Pluvius, formerly known as Oregon’s rainmaker, is now being eagerly sought by many farmers who, having forgotten about all the pleasure there is out of a prolonged Indian summer, would like to see their land sufficiently moistened to enable them to get to plowing and otherwise prepare their soil for the coming winter.
With E.O. Blanchar and a couple of News’ men forming the audience, a new 212-foot steel span, weighing 250 tons, was rolled into place on the Oregon-Washington bridge Wednesday, the operation taking about four hours. The span is now in place and two more will go in later to complete the new steel structural work on the south end of the bridge. A feature of this project is that work is being put through with a minimum of interference with normal bridge traffic. Another feature is that, to date, not one worker has fallen into the river many feet below. The one serious accident came when a worker was recently hit by a car.
Hood River’s engineer company became a reality last Friday when inspection services were conducted, men mustered in and the outfit was sanctioned as a unit in the Oregon national guard by Lt. Col. Thomas Kern, northern military district, Vancouver barracks. The guard company now has over 25 members and another dozen are in the process of having medical examinations.
1959 — 60 years ago
Hood River Valley residents will start dialing “direct” to other parts of the valley and to both Portland and The Dalles Nov. 14, announced Oregon-Washington Telephone Co. this week. With the change to 2-5 numbering at Hood River, Parkdale, Odell and Dee exchanges, subscribers there will have the new direct distance dialing service in operation. The company said the move is preliminary to nationwide direct distance dialing that will go into effect for all exchanges in Hood River and White Salmon early in 1960.
Hood River County might convert Tucker Park to a day use only park if county commissioners decide to adopt the suggestions of Public Works Director Carlos Von Elsberg. In his report at the commission meeting, Von Elsberg said it would be possible to enlarge picnic facilities in the park area, providing an area for club and church club use. He said a covered shed for picnickers might be built and possibly a softball field.
There was another swing of the Oak Grove School bell this week, and this time it swung in favor of those who want it located permanently in the Oak Grove Community Park. School directors voted Tuesday to allow the park committee until July 1980 to complete a bell tower at the Oak Grove Community Park. The park is located on what was once the Oak Grove School grounds. When the building reverted to heirs of the school and donors, a tract acquired as a school grounds remained in the district’s ownership. It was transferred to the county as a park and that’s where a group in the community wants the school bell.
In the unpredictable world of prep sports, undefeated league seasons are a rarity. Yet that’s an achievement the Hood River Valley Eagle football team has chalked up for the first time this year, pounding its way to a 9-0 regular season mark and a Tri-Valley League championship. It easily surpasses any past football achievement for an Eagle team in its 19-year history. Now they’ll try to keep the string going when they host Burns on Friday under the lights in a first 1989 state playoff game.
Hazardous working conditions caused by falling rock have set back the completion date of the Mosier Twin Tunnels project. Construction of the 700-foot-long protective structure over the west entrance to the tunnels, originally scheduled to be finished last August, will extend into next year. Completion is now targeted for spring 2000. Trouble has centered on one particular “chute” that has been the source of almost continual rockfall. Rocks tumbled down even during periods of good weather, and workers had to devote considerable time to devising a temporary means of protection.
The return rate for ballots on Hood River County’s fuel fee was 44 percent on Tuesday morning — but was expected to keep climbing. “The return rate is pretty high for a single measure election,” said Kim Kean, county elections supervisor. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the final count came close to the city gas tax return rate of 47.9 percent.” At issue is the Hood River County commission’s proposal that a 3 cents per gallon fuel tax be levied at fueling stations countywide.
