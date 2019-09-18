In honor of the men and women of the valley that have withstood the hardships of the early settlement days, the County Fair Board has termed Friday, Sept. 19 as Pioneer Day. It is due to the endurance and conscientious efforts of the pioneer people that we are able to display at this time the many things that the valley is capable of producing. We have good schools, good fruit, good livestock and good people. Let us turn out to the County Fair and see a combination of all.
Hood River has been tentatively named as one of the federal intermediate landing fields on the Portland-Spokane air route, according to S.S. Boggs, airways extension superintendent of the department of commerce, who some time ago began a survey of this route with the object of securing adequate landing fields and planning a system of beacons for night flying. Other points selected as landing fields are: Troutdale, Hollywood, The Dalles, Arlington and Umatilla, with two other fields at points between the last two places named.
Ralph Davies, Parkdale correspondent of the News, recently lost a truck tire and, failing to contact the finder by asking around, remembered having heard that News’ Want Ads have a surprising pulling power. So, he ran a classified ad and returned home. When he got his mail Friday, he found a note from the finder of the tire, who had read the ad a few hours earlier in the News. Davies learned the location of the missing tire four hours after the News was distributed at Parkdale. He would have known several hours earlier if he had collected his mail when it arrived. But, he says, he is quite satisfied at recovering his tire, anyway.
Many young people of the valley were packing their suitcases early this week in anticipation of their first venture into the ranks of collegians. Thirty percent of all the graduates of last June in the valley have either left by now or are leaving this week or for the winter term of respective schools throughout the state. Parkdale high school boasts an impressive 44 percent of its grads in schools of higher education, with seven of last year’s 16 graduates attending. Cascade Locks will send one college entrant out of seven graduates.
They’ll call it Hood River Valley High School, and they’ll call the teams “The Rams,” if present plans of the Traditions Task Force gain final approval. Originally, the mascot selection was narrowed down to “Trailblazers” or “Mountaineers,” with the latter drawing more favor. But when problems cropped up concerning application of the name to the cheerleader’s sweaters, to warm up jackets and others, “The Rams” moved into the picture. The school is now progressing rapidly into advanced construction phases and is scheduled to be ready to open for the fall 1970 school year.
Zoning conflicts were cleared by the Hood River County Board of Commissioners Monday that could lead soon to a pair of commercial building projects here. In one, it resolved a conflict between an existing zone and a proposed comprehensive plan that will allow Tom Manfull to construct an office building at the corner of May Street and Rand Road. The other will allow the Murray Auction Center to expand under terms applied for a conditional zone change for property on Belmont Road at Forden Road.
The good news is the d’Anjous are exceptionally clean and high quality. The bad news is that a lot of them are really small. Harvest was well underway in the Hood River Valley d’Anjou pears, the largest single variety grown in local orchards. But many growers were holding off as long as possible in hope that their pears would gain size. Because of a record cool summer, the winter pears haven’t all attained the best sizes for marketing. It leaves the industry with the task of figuring out ways to sell a lot of small pears.
The Oregon Department of Transportation early next week will redo striping on 13th Street between State and May, making it a three-lane roadway instead of the present two lanes. The change, according to ODOT, will provide a climbing lane up the hill for slower vehicles so that they will no longer impede faster moving traffic. The change also means that two uphill lanes and one downhill lane on that segment of 13th Street will be narrower and require additional driver attention.
This year’s Cemetery Tales, presented by The History Museum of Hood River County, features Dr. William Adams (played by Tom Penchoen), Samuel Bartmess (Jack Trumbull), Samuel and Emma Blythe (Kirby Neumann-Rea and Lorre Chester-Rea), Emma Jetter Dethman (Jeanine Szidon), Edna Plog Hart (Gabriella Whitehead), F.M. Jackson (Roger Holen), Ludwig “Louis” Plog (Dennis Kindj) and Margaret McKinley Stranahan (Jean Harmon).
Museum Director Connie Nice modeled the event after one she experienced in Jacksonville, Ore.
