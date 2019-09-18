Sept. 18, 1999

Viva la Mexico! More than 60 youngsters at Odell’s Head Start program, including, from left, Fernando Magana, Tania Tostado, Jose Juan Trejo and Alonso Mendiola, participated in a parade Thursday celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day. More multicultural events will be staged today, Sept. 18, at the Hood River Multicultural Festival at the Hood River County Fairgrounds and Wy’east Middle School. Photo by Keith Fredrickson.