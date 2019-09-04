September 4, 1969

Venerable Forrest Moe, at 75 years, is still more than a match for the d’Anjou pear tree he’s helping harvest here. This tree is 65 years old and is one of a dozen Moe’s father planted as an experiment. Moe has personally delivered fruit to the Apple Growers Association and later Diamond Fruit growers for 54 years. The exception was in 1917 during World War I. He started working the farm in 1915 after graduating from Oregon State (then OAC) and his father turned the place over to him 10 years later. Beside Moe, at left on another ladder, is his son Fred. The tree they are harvesting is still a heavy producer and will yield more than a bin of pears. Photo by Joe Kollas.