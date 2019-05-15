May 17, 1979

It was planned as a realistic surprise, and while the Pine Grove School fire drill wasn’t all like clockwork, the result was just what was intended. Fireman Rick Willis, who made the arrangements, timed it and found the children cleared the school in less than a minute and a half from the time the alarm sounded. This, even though the simulation provided that several exits should be blocked, and all had to leave via a back door. To add to the realistic feeling, smoke bombs were placed in buckets near the main entrance and by a back entrance. The one in front worked like a charm, but the one near the door the children were leaving stubbornly refused to cooperate until the building was just about cleared.