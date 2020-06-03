1910 — 110 years ago
So plentiful and large are the strawberries in that pickers are making good wages. Mrs. Wilke, a widow, has broken the record, with $5 in one day. The aggregate of her wages, with those of her three boys, from 12 to 16, was $12.Others have earned $4 a day, and $3 is frequent. Growers have been begging clerks from the places of business for packers, and in two or three instances, proprietors have yielded. — White Salmon Enterprise
Advertisement: We say positively that our drugs are absolutely pure and unadulterated. Our reputation as reliable druggists has been earned by putting up only the best and purest medicines in the right manner. Our business has increased so rapidly of late we are positive many are fully convinced they can rely on us to the last notch. Let us convince you. Kier & Cass, Reliable druggists, Smith Block, Hood River, Oregon.
1920 — 100 years ago
With the participation in the Memorial Day parade of the new K.P. Band and many ex-servicemen in uniforms, the day was given added significance. A marked change in the weather added to the comfort of the G.A.R. veterans and others who witnessed the exercises at Idlewilde in Hood River, which were most impressive. On the courthouse lawn, the new Pythian band gave a most credible concert before a large assemblage of people.
1930 — 90 years ago
An application covering an appropriation of 50,000 second feet of water from the Columbia river for power purposes was filed with state engineer Luper last week by the Municipal Ownership League of Portland. It is proposed to take the water from the Columbia between Warrendale and Cascade Locks in Hood River county.
That construction work on the Mt. Hood tram and cableway may be started by the end of this summer, was the statement given out L.L. Tyler, manager of the Cascade Development company, who is now conferring with government departmental officials to secure a permit to start work.
1940 — 80 years ago
An unusually late killing frost on Sunday morning did considerable damage to truck gardens on a number of ranches in the middle and upper valleys, especially in several areas in which late frost had already left its unwanted mark in orchards.
“Not only is there plenty of snow on the north side of Mount Hood above timberline, but an ascent of the mountain by way of Sunshine trail at this season is a most enjoyable experience.” This according to Crag Rat Bob Fuller, leading member of a party of six alpinists who made the second ascent of the mounting by a north side trail last Sunday.
1950 — 70 years ago
Eleven volunteer painters of Hood River and vicinity pitched in and did a quick paint job on the two-story residence of Mrs. Augusta Leasure Saturday to climax a week-long Clean-up, Paint-up and Fix-up drive.
A coordinated rat-control program to start June 8 is being sponsored by the Hood River County granges.
1960 — 60 years ago
June 4 was a fine, sunshine-strewn day in 1910. For the handful of orchardists who brought fruit from the upper Hood River valley’s rich glacial soil, it was a special day besides — R.J. McIsaac was finely ready to open the doors of his fine hew general store that had risen beside the Mt. Hood Railroad tracks at the railhead cloearing they called “Parkdale.” McIsaac’s store celebrated its 50th birthday on Saturday.
Alex Marshall, downtown grocer on Second Street since coming here in 1926, and at present location since 1935, announced he will close out his entire stock by June 15.
1970 — 50 years ago
A new emergency plan designed specifically for Hood River County will go into the mails this wee to every county resident, according to Jan Kurahara, Civil Defense director. The project ... provides information on maps telling residents the shelter where they should go in the case of a nuclear emergency.
The Wasco County/City of The Dalles Museum has been given another year to come up with plans, if they can be developed, for use of two city-owned lots across the street to the south of Ft. Dalles Museum.
Beards started blooming this week as part of the Jaycee-sponsored Fourth of July preparations, but they’re still looking for more contestants, according to Dick Smith, Fourth chairman. He said judging of beards will be held on July 4, based on color, texture, and style of beards. Prizes will be a shaver, and a free shave and haircut. Beard growers can start now by signing at Columbia Photo, Downtown Mobil, or J.C. Penney Co. in Hood River.
1980 — 40 years ago
Thursday shoppers in Hood River will find a different atmosphere in business areas of town. A little bit crazy, maybe. That’s because merchants will be staging the program many think is the biggest sale of the year, labeled “Crazy Days,” from Thursday through Saturday.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (UPI) Mount St. Helens is shuddering with harmonic tremors of the longest duration ever but there is an ominous cessation of earthquake activity. Scientists say the volcano is “poised” to do something, “but we don’t know what.”
1990 — 30 years ago
The second generator of 16 at the John Day Dam on the Columbia River was brought back into service 1 a.m. Friday morning ... by crews working around the clock to restore generating capacity at the dam.
2000 — 20 years ago
After more than a year in storage, the waterfront master plan will be dug out and readdressed by the Hood River City Council and Port of Hood River.
Wasco County Board of Commissioners said Wednesday they could approve a November ballot measure for a tax levy to support local animal shelter operations if the proposal is bare-bones enough and is specific as to exactly what services it will support.
