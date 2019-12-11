December 13, 1979

Toys don’t have to be store-bought or expensive to provide a world of fun and some sneaked-in learning for kids. A display of toys made for preschoolers from ordinary household items — dyed macaroni, empty boxes, pictures cut from old magazines — is on display at the Hood River County Library. Anyone with doubts about their appeal should have been present last week when Muir Cohen, 2, Alyssa Radley, 5, and Siavash Rezvani, 4, go their first look at the display. “It looks like a party!” Siavash exclaimed.