1919 — 100 years ago
Not in 25 years, old residents state, has the grip of King Winter closed on Hood River at such an early date as Dec. 9. At the time of writing (Wednesday), practically all communication except by telephone, between the city and points in the valley, was cut off, although crews were out with sleds, armed with shovels, breaking trail to various points in the lower sections of the valley. When residents retired on Tuesday night, snow had fallen to a depth of about 12 inches on the lower levels. A leaden sky, low temperature and tiny flakes of snow led them to hope there would not be any great increase in the depth of the snow by morning. Wednesday broke with heavy snow falling nearly three feet deep.
Gordon G. Brown recently sent a number of apple varieties to the Pomological Department, Oregon State College, for study. Professor W.P. Duruz, head of that department, writes, with reference to this fruit: “The Hood River apples stand out way ahead of any others we have so far studied. Up to the present time, we have received exchange boxes from Washington, New York, Indiana, New Jersey and Georgia, as well as some grown here on the college farm. The high color and fine quality of the Hood River apples is certainly remarkable, and does your section proud.”
While car parking restrictions on the downtown section of Oak Street have brought some relief, the city council Monday learned that car parking for lengthy periods on side streets in the downtown section has become so general among business people that efforts to add to the convenience of shoppers are being thwarted. During the periods at which most stores are open, according to a survey, most of the parking space on side streets is occupied by all-day parkers and shoppers have to carry their purchases one or more blocks to reach their own cars.
Reports were heard at a well-attended meeting of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hood River last Sunday on the subject of the proposed new Lutheran church building on the corner of Ninth and State streets. A $50,000 church and parish hall are contemplated. It is felt that the cost can be reduced as a result of donated labor and falling prices. Working plans are in the process of development and James L. Payne of Salem has been hired as the architect.
For the first time since 1939, Hood River’s common council began to re-codify the city’s rules and regulations last Monday evening in a fast-paced regular council session. Working swiftly, the council sped through the reading and passage of six new ordinances that were the opening gun in the campaign to rid the city’s books of obsolete, contradictory and useless ordinance provisions. The council action is the climax to a program to re-codification that began two years ago.
Odell Sanitation District received a U.S. Treasury check for $37,920 to apply on debts incurred for the community’s new sewer system. Even so, it was short of the original $100,000 sought by the district to help with costs. District board chairman John Weber said the district is still hoping for additional state or federal aid.
There’s been a significant migration outflow in the city of Hood River during the past year. In case you didn’t know it, don’t feel bad. Neither did city officials. City council members were taken aback to learn that the city population estimates for 1979 have been placed at 4,550. That’s down by the 1978 estimate of 4,860. As City Recorder Dorothy Swyers pointed out to the council, the 1978 estimate was adjusted backwards, too. So while the signs announced to travelers entering the city that 4,860 souls live here, census estimators say last year there were really 4,500, according to revised figures.
A plastic protective façade comes down Friday at First and Oak streets for an introduction of the Hood River Hotel to the public. What the public will see is the result of more than a year’s carefully orchestrated work to restore the hotel while preserving its historic character. To those who remember the old Mt. Hood Hotel (its former name), what they will see will be better than they remember. Owner Pasquale Barone gathered top crafts people to contribute to the careful redevelopment of the hotel, which will be ready for occupancy at the open house.
Hood River Care Center’s cafeteria had a Christmas theme Tuesday with tablecloths and wall hangings bearing holiday decorations. But Latin music dominated the room as a dozen Hood River Valley High School students flashed their best dance styles to the sounds of salsa, cumbia, cha cha and merengue. Members of the school’s Club Latino entertained care center residents with a half-hour of routines. “Maybe you’ll know some of these dances and maybe some others will be new for you,” said Club Adviser Mary Ann Hay as the kids began their show.
Since its completion in 1923, the Powerdale Hydroelectric Project has been a major obstacle for aquatic wildlife in the Hood River. The 200-foot-long concrete diversion dam is located jut a few miles upstream from the Hood River’s confluence with the Columbia. For the 60 or so people who attended a public meeting last week, plans to remove the dam in a few moths was music to their ears. The decommissioning and removal of the dam will start in April 2010.
