March 12, 1970

On their way to Puerto Rico, Hood River’s delegation to a mock United Nations meeting are preparing here for the Sunday morning flight east. First student at the top of the stairs is Tom Turner. Others down the line are Gary Willis, Lutz Werner, Penny Copper, Candy Copper, Gwen Berg, Bill Burger, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Mash, Mike Jackson, Jon Crosland, John McColster, Bonnie Jensen and Rock Harder. Hood River hosted a mock UN meeting in Portland, and their performance earned an invitation. Students paid their own expenses. They’re due to return March 16.