Ground will soon be broken for a new brick building which J. Otten will erect on the corner of Oak and Fourth streets. The plans for the building are in the hands of R.B. Bartlett, architect, and call for a one story and basement structure which will be designed for an additional story later The building will be built of brick with a cream colored pressed brick front. The frontage on Oak Street will be 50 feet with a length of 80 feet on Fourth Street. The work of dismantling the wooden buildings on the premises has been commenced and excavation for the foundations will be started as soon as they are removed.
Having subscribed $1,000 for the construction of a new road between Center Vale and Dukes Valley and Odell, residents of that section asked the county court to look into the matter. Last Monday, members of the county court went over the proposed route and as a result decided to approve construction of the road, which will swing north from Dukes valley to Odell Creek, thence east to the shipping point at Odell. The committee from Central Vale and Dukes Valley are J.O. Cameron, F.M. Edwards, Clayton Fletcher and Chas. Sheppard.
Local climbers who use the direct route from the head of Second Street to the Heights will, in a few days, be able to make the journey on brand new wooden steps, which are being installed by the city council.
Accepting the invitation of Fujinka (Japanese Women’s Club), a large number of residents visited the Japanese Community Hall on West Sherman Sunday afternoon. The occasion was the observance of Hina-matsuri (Doll’s Festival). The program committee had secured a beautiful exhibit of Japanese dolls, which always highlights the program in Japan. These, together with many examples of flower decoration, a mock marriage in the Japanese style, the long and short ritual of the tea ceremony and other equally interesting items all contributed to the success of this outstanding festival.
In spite of the touch of springtime in Hood River and the lower valley, old man winter still reigns on the mountain from Cooper Spur to the summit. Last Sunday, intermittent snowfall gave the late afternoon skiers some very fine spring skiing and a new four inch blanket of snow late Wednesday assures the north slop skiers another good weekend before they are forced to put the slats away.
Water, key to mankind’s survival, will receive the spotlight this year during national wildlife week scheduled for March 20 through 26, according to the National Wildlife Federation and its affiliate the Oregon Wildlife federation. The theme was chosen to focus public attention on the pressing water problems and their threat to wildlife as well as our entire economy.
Three or four major honors given went to Parkdale area residents when the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet here Friday evening. The “Outstanding Citizen” award went to Jerry Routson, a county commissioner and Parkdale grower; “Woman of the Year” selection was Mrs. W. E. (Helen) Halliday, wife of a Parkdale fruit grower; and “Orchardist of the Year” honors went to Mamoru Noji, Parkdale orchardist.
They came from as far away as Lyle and The Dalles to see him. More than 500 people crowded the Hood River Junior High School multipurpose room Sunday to watch professional wrestling’s biggest attraction — Andre “The Giant” — team up with Roddy Piper to defeat the “Army of Playboys” Buddy Rose, Luke Williams and Butch Miller. Andre, all 7-6, 489 pounds of him, came to Hood River as the main event in a four-match wrestling card. Many of those present had viewed Portland professional wrestling via television, but few had seen it live until Sunday.
The Hood River City Council approved a one-way grid system for three city streets Monday night in regular session, but not before a lively discussion over loading zones. The new one-way streets will go into effect April 2. Th plan calls for creating one-way traffic on three streets: Third, Fourth and Fifth. Twenty-four parking spaces will be added with that change that will see Third Street from Cascade to State streets carry one-way traffic northbound; Fourth from Cascade to State southbound only; and Fifth from Cascade to Oak northbound only.
A final vote from the Columbia Area Transit board of directors is the last remaining step in the long-awaited development of a new transit station on the Hood River waterfront. The Port of Hood River board on Tuesday made its final choice of a site for the facility, ending months of speculation and discussions just weeks before an approaching deadline. The property, located immediately northeast of the Hood River Expo Center on the south side of Portway Avenue, will provide the space for a 1,200-square-foot building designed to serve a variety of local transit services.
The first steady west winds of the year hit Hood River last week and, as if coming out of hibernation, dozens of kiteboarders emerged from the woodwork of winter to dust off their gear, crack their bones and take the first few tacks of a new season. This year, as the windy season approaches, land managers, business owners and user groups are anticipating probably the busiest summers the sandbar has ever seen for the fast-growing sport of kiteboarding.
