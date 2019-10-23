October 25, 1979

Harry Cramblett of Cascade Locks was up at the crack of dawn Tuesday morning. He had a full day ahead of him. By 8 a.m., he was down at Cascade Locks City Hall, finalizing details that would pave the way for a new street curb alongside his string of apartments. He had a number of things planned for the whole day, which included stopping by his Arco station on Main Street to check on things there. Unusual? Maybe not. But all around him, city employees and coworkers kept good-naturedly mumbling that Cramblett should be at home. The day before, he had retired form 29 years of city service. And coworkers just couldn’t see why Cramblett wouldn’t be spending the first day of his new life sleeping in. “I’ve got things to do,” he said.