What is probably the last chapter in the history of the Green Point Mill is now being written. For the past two weeks, a crew of about 12 men have been working at the plant, tearing down machinery and hauling it into Hood River, where it will be put on cars and transferred to Portland, where it will be stored. A crew of men are now at work repairing the road south of the mill, which will be used as an alternative road when the other road between Oak Grove and the mill becomes to “slick” for the transportation of heavy loads. It is believed that much of the land in the neighborhood of the mill will come under cultivation.
If the views expressed by those residents who attended the mass meeting at Pine Grove Grange Hall last Friday night represent the views of the entire district, Pine Grove and the area west to Bloucher station will, in the not distant future, be enjoying the great benefits to be derived from a supply of Cold Spring water. So enthusiastic were those on hand that the meeting instructed the committee to go ahead and attend to details incident to the formation of a water district, to take in the entire territory which can be served. It had been rumored that residents of the Summit district were preparing to install their own system, but it is believed, now that the larger project appears to be going over, they will join in this project and make it one big water system.
Plans for the observance, with a general holiday, of Armistice Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, are now proceeding in this city. It is anticipated that the long-observed custom of the closing of all business houses will again be followed. The local Post of the American Legion and Auxiliary are already working on their program. With Europe again at war, and with every prospect that our nation will be kept out of it, Armistice Day takes on special significance this year.
A group of Mosier school children, on a tour of Hood River Valley’s fruit industry, were shown through the new historical museum on Third Street in the city of Hood River yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. The museum is not quite ready for a public opening, but on special request, it was opened for the school tour. According to Mrs. Max Moore, secretary of the county Historical Society, the museum should be ready for a public reception around Nov. 1.
American Legion Post 22 put out a call for bids this week that makes official its intention to erect a spanking new Legion Hall on the now gutted Third and Cascade street corner. Legion spokesmen said plans call for a structure that may cost approximately $60,000 as the successor to the old Legion building located on the Heights. The site was the longtime location of Bartol Motor Co. In recent years, the gutted building has been used as a parking lot.
A forward-looking community took a glance even farther into the future Tuesday when County Planners approved a conditional use permit for a campground development in Cascade Locks. Planning to start construction soon is a franchisee for Kampgrounds of America, who has purchased 15 acres of port-owned land between the municipal airport and the local lumber company. The land lies east of the city near the old highway running from town.
It’s a bountiful time of year on the farm, and the harvest yielded both pumpkins and smiles when Head Start youngsters visited the Lynn Rasmussen farm Tuesday. The kids got the pumpkins, the Rasmussens had the smiles. They set one rule: The children had to be able to manage their own pumpkins, a sensible requirement since some of the orange globes weigh as much as 60 pounds. The kids will make their own jack-o-lanterns for Halloween, and their teachers said they’ll roast the seeds to eat.
Local agencies responded quickly to the San Francisco earthquake, as the Hood River County chapter of the United way made an emergency allocation of $3,000 to the local Red Cross chapter. The chapter immediately sent the money to Bay Area Red Cross affiliates. Fran Cody, manager of the Hood River Red Cross, said officials in the San Francisco area at first requested cash donations to buy supplies locally, which is faster and less expensive than shipping blankets, cots and the like. “We think we are far away from this, but we are in fact neighbors,” Cody said. The local Red Cross office received several calls from local residents hoping for ward about relatives and friends in the stricken area.
Hood River County and Providence Hood River Memorial hospital have completed a sale agreement for the county’s share of the Down Manor retirement facility. Discussions about the sale have been ongoing, even before the hospital’s acquisition by the Providence healthcare network last year. The purchase is part of the hospital’s growing involvement in the senior housing market. Down Manor opened in 1989 and houses 115 residents. The hospital plans to build an assisted living facility near Down Manor and the Hood River Valley Senior Center.
U.S. Forest Service officials are unsure if the 64-step process to trade public land with Mt. Hood Meadows can be completed in the 16 months allotted by Congress. The agency was given a little more than one year to complete the exchange authorized by the Omnibus Public Lands Management Act of 2009. Oregon’s entire Congressional delegation voted in favor of the packaged that included about 160 bills and was signed into law by President Barack Obama on March 30. The legislation expanded Wilderness by two million acres in nine states, including the addition of 127,999 more acres on Mount Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.