2010 — 10 years ago
Wasco County voters — in the smallest primary turnout in recent memory — sent mixed messages in Tuesday’s primary election. They defeated a proposed Home Rule Charter by a two to one margin. They also turned back a bid by one of its chief petitioners to be a Republican candidate for the county commission. But Republicans also ousted incumbent County Commission Chair Dan Ericksen, who was an opponent of the charter. Former Port of The Dalles Manager Scotte Hege upset Ericksen 1,374 votes to 1,015.
2000 — 20 years ago
The Hood River County Commission met Monday with Chris Dearth, legislative director for Gov. John Kitzhaber, to address concerns related to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Act.
A historic bell cast in 1890 is now hanging in its fifth (or maybe fourth) location, this time at the Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Station. The bell originally hung behind a fire station near Third and Washington until it fell during the big fire of 1891. It was re-hung at that location and later moved to a scaffold near Third and Court. About 1908, it was installed above the fire station at city hall, where it remained until it was lowered March 6 of this year.
1990 — 30 years ago
Two tax levies which were defeated by voters last week will be sent back to voters in the June 26 vote-by-mail election. The levy amounts remain the same.
1980 — 40 years ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (UPI) — Mount St. Helens blasted 1,300 feet of its top off Sunday in violent eruptions that sent hot mud, ash and gases raging down its slopes. Nine fatalities were confirmed from the volcanic fury and officials said that at least 21 others were missing.
1970 — 50 years ago
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Senate Republican leader Hugh Scott predicted today that U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Cambodia before July 1.
All police agencies in Wasco County, including State Police from the district office, deputies from the Wasco County Sheriff’s office and The Dalles City Patrolmen, joined in the arrest of a man charged with robbing the Security Bank of Oregon, Troutdale Branch, during the lunch hour Tuesday.
1960 — 60 years ago
May Street school’s tennis squad stroked their way over The Dalles’ grade school netters in 16 straight matches played last weekend.
Nearly 17,000 drivers either did not know or did not care that April is the month traffic safety themes nationally urged them to “know your traffic laws.” The Department of Motor Vehicles reported today that 16,825 drivers were convicted of violating Oregon traffic laws last month.
Pacific Power & Light company president D.R. McClung’s public suggestion that one of the two electric utilities in The Dalles sell out to the other was met Thursday with the statement that “Northern Wasco PUD is not for sale.”
1940 — 80 years ago
County Clerk W. L. Vannet (Hood River County) won distinction is Salem, following the primary election, by having complete official returns in at the same time as those from two other counties, Sherman and Clackamas.
1910 — 110 years ago
About 3 o’clock Friday morning, parties on the Heights who were up watching the comet, discovered a fire in the Boyd building, occupied by the Nichol pharmacy. Mr. Nicholson, one of the searches for the starry wonder, broke in the door of the building, but the fire had gained such headway he was unable to enter the room. An alarm was given and soon a large crowd was gathered. The fire boys made good time in getting the fire apparatus on the grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.