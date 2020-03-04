Plans have been approved by R.J. McIsaac for a new store building at Parkdale in the terminus of the Mt. Hood Railroad, that will be one of the largest in the valley. The structure will be 38x80 feet and two stories high. The ground floor will be occupied by the store and the upper floor made into a hall for meetings and other purposes. The contract for the new building has already been let to Gassman & Klein, the material ordered and work will be commenced on it just as soon as the weather permits. The extension of the Mt. Hood Railroad was completed to Parkdale last fall.
While several of our local doctors assert that there is an improvement in the influenza situation, the fact remains that there is more sickness in town this week than at any other period since the influenza epidemic made it second appearance. While it is true that there have been no fatalities since last weekend, many new cases have been reported and there are a number of cases which apparently do not come up to the standard of severity which earns a quarantine card. Businessmen state that the city is being avoided by a number of residents in the valley because of reports of quarantine violations and the result is that business has fallen off far more than the season of the year would justify.
Among the proposals which came before the city council at its meeting Monday night was one, submitted by Dr. L.L. Murphy, for the installation of about 15 drinking fountains in various parts of town. He suggested that these fountains be installed by the city as war memorials and stated that they would not only meet a long-felt want, but would be the means of advertising the splendid water which Hood River enjoys. He suggested that these fountains be placed in both the downtown and Heights sections.
The growing practice of burning trash and leaves from gardens in town on asphalt-surfaced streets must be ended because it causes definite damage to the paving, says Engineer Hobson. Last fall and during the winter months, trash was raked onto the paving and burned, with the result that the fire also burned out the asphalt from the pavement, leaving an area which will rapidly go to pieces. The place for burning garden trash is in the yard, says Hobson, who expresses hope that residents, who pay for paving, will keep this in mind.
The Odell community Club sponsored a potluck super at the high school gymnasium Tuesday to discuss the merits of a proposed uniting of school administrative bodies in the county. President Loren Fletcher of the Community Club introduced James Broad, principal of the Odell High School, who gave a very impartial exposition on the many problems which will confront voters when and if they are asked to decide on the admittance of Hood River city schools to the present Hood River County School District. School buses, hot lunches and technical courses have brought about a tendency for equalization and the time has come when it is more practical to place pupils where they can be handled to the best advantage rather than in schools which may not be strategically located.
If Hood River businessmen don’t want a revised sign code for this town, there won’t be one, announced the merchant-sponsored sign ordinance committee this week after a six-month study of the problem. Committee Chairman Jack Baldwin told the News that, unless “a substantial number” of town merchants express voluntary support for new sign restrictions, his committee will not push for adoption of such a measure by the city council. Several merchants have expressed dissatisfaction with the present trend towards multiplying projecting signs along the town’s main business streets. To solve the problem, the sign ordinance committee was appointed.
February snow surveys point to above average storage in snow course areas, according to figures compiled recently. Hood River Crag Rats, in conjunction with the Soil Conservation Service, made three regular snow surveys during February. At Tilly Jane, which is the highest point, the survey showed 85.9 inches of snow with a water content of 33 inches.
Curfew regulations for the city of Cascade Locks will get a final reading March 14 when the town’s city council meets to pass on the new regulation. If passed, the law will prohibit children under 18 from being “out” during night hours — and will provide penalties for parents or guardians who allow violation of the ordinance.
Hood River downtown’s “new look,” the Urban Renewal District “streetscape,” is ready to go to a public hearing March 26. But the plan will be considerably different from the one presented at an earlier public hearing. Gone are the “bubbles” at downtown corners, where benches, bike racks and other facilities were planned. Gone also is any proposed use of colored concrete to enhance sidewalk or trim areas.
Mt. Hood Meadows may be able to surpass last year’s skier visits, when the popular winter sports resort totaled 378,000 visits, the best in 32 years. Dave Riley, vice president and general manager of Meadows, reported that January and February 2000 both recorded all-time highs. “The numbers are particularly important because they reflect the partnership Meadows has with businesses in Hood River,” he said.
Cascade Locks government leaders recently told a group of visiting dignitaries that the former timber-dependent community was “on the verge of a renaissance.” Chuck Daughtry, port director, and Bernard Seeger, county administrator, then took elected officials and economic development specialists on a “Corps of Discovery” tour. Daughtry said that the town expected hundreds of jobs to be created within the next few years by construction of a tribal gaming casino and a bottled water plant.
