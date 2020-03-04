March 3, 1950

Hood River Lions Club is at it again! Another home talent show is to be put on by the local organization at Hood River High auditorium March 23-24. A talent night was to have been held last night (Thursday). Some of the “stars” who will be performing are seen above: First row, left to right, Carl Harman, John Mohr and J. Dayton McLucas; second row, Ken Jernstedt, Willis “Doc” Eby, Percy Bucklin and Harvey Sampson.