1919 — 100 years ago
The interest in bowling, which has been very great during the past two or three months, has culminated in the formation of the Hood River Duck Pin League, composed of six teams, which start a series of 90 games at the Pat Lindsay alleys this (Tuesday) evening, a handsome prize going to the team with the highest percentage at the end of the contest, the percentage of games won and lost to be figured in the same manner as baseball percentages.
1929 — 90 years ago
The Columbia Gorge Hotel will open April 1 for the season. G.H. Benefiel, the popular manager, will again be in charge and expects a busy season.
During the next few weeks, a crew will be at work in the hotel and its spacious gardens, getting ready for the coming season. Mr. Benefiel was, last week, at Phoenix, Arizona, but leaves in a few days for Hood River.
1939 — 80 years ago
The 1939 annual meeting of the Hood River Chamber of Commerce at the Columbia Gorge Hotel on Monday set new marks, both in attendance and sustained interest and, at the end of a long and most enjoyable evening, many of the older residents conceded that it was the best meeting held in many years. When President Percy Bucklin passed the words “be seated,” nearly 200 residents of town and valley were at the tables to enjoy a bounteous meal, the piece de resistance of which was fired chicken from the specialty ranch of A.S. Kolstad.
1949 — 70 years ago
Oregon Lumber Company at Dee plans to build a new by-products plant, which will turn out a special hardboard of waste products, it was reported at the annual meeting of the Hood River Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Equipment for the heating and cooking system has already been received by the company. The byproducts plant will utilize wood wastes and bark, which will be round up, “cooked,” and then pressed out in slab-like form.
1959 — 60 years ago
Work on Hood River’s new telephone building continued to move forward on schedule this week, with employees due to move into their new facilities by the middle of June, according to Oregon-Washington Telephone Co. officials. Installation of the new central office equipment will begin about May 1. Hood River numbers will consist of two prefix numbers and five letters. An example is EV (Evergreen) 6-2211. Other exchanges will generally have the same numbers with the prefix letters added.
1969 — 50 years ago
An attempt to use a cutting torch to enter the Wy’east office vault sometime Monday night failed, and the would-be thief left tools and equipment scattered around the floor as he departed. No money was stolen.
Even if the attempt had been successful, the thief would have found only about $20 in the vault. The school has a policy of not storing large amounts of money in the safe overnight. The cost of repairing the safe door, or replacing it, will be $200 at a minimum. Janitor Harold Carlson discovered the break-in attempt when he arrived to work about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
1979 — 40 years ago
How do you go about replacing cables that support an interstate bridge?
Very carefully, indicated George Kucera of Dielschneider Associates, the Port of Hood River engineering firm, at Monday night’s port commission meeting. The major question seems to be whether removing one cable at a time from a group of four would cause the remaining thee cables in the group to give way. If the cables were in prime condition, there would be no problem, but then they would not need replacing. Each cable group supports 11 ton counterweight, so the problem is a touchy one.
1989 — 30 years ago
The U.S. Forest Service’s national scenic area headquarters in Hood River has asked the Federal Highway Administration to study the environmental implications of a proposal by the Metropolitan Service District to truck garbage through the Columbia Gorge. The scenic area office hasn’t received word from the Highway Administration regarding its request, which hinges upon the administration’s agreement to abide by the concerns of a separate federal agency, the Forest Service itself.
1999 — 20 years ago
In the face of opposition from representatives of the windsurfing community, the Port of Hood River is rethinking plans for a new concession building at marina park. At Tuesday’s port commission meeting, some audience members said the structure, where planned, would block a large portion of a prime rigging area used by windsurfers sailing the nearby marina beach. The facility was designed to replace three small “temporary” buildings at the marina park that have housed windsurfing schools for the past several years.
2009 — 10 years ago
A bright yellow line of hose served as the ceremonial centerpiece for Saturday’s Cascade Locks fire hall dedication. About 200 people attended the ceremony and other events at the Fire and Emergency Services building on WaNaPa. Chief Jeff Pricher and department firefighters stretched out the hose and gathered it up, ushering in a new area for Cascade Locks emergency services.
“It’s been a long time coming, said City Manager Bernard Seeger. “It’s a great victory for this city’s endeavor to move itself forward.”
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
