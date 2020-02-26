1910 — 110 years ago
The meeting of the Civic Improvement League held at the Commercial Club rooms Friday was not largely attended but was enthusiastic for street paving, the matter which it was primarily called to consider. J.F. Batchelder, who has taken an active interest in securing street improvements in Hood River for a long time, was asked to explain the proposition to those present. His idea is to have the city take up street improvements under the Bancroft Act, which provides for the issuing of bonds. A large amount of paving could be done at once.
1920 — 100 years ago
Taking advantage of the splendid weather which has prevailed for the past several weeks, the highway crew working between Hood River and Mosier have made fine progress. When this section is completed, it will open up a new and easily negotiable line of communication between Mosier and Hood River, and the people of both cities will be quick to take advantage of the new opportunities which will be offered.
1930 — 90 years ago
This week, crews are at work tearing down the old Richards and McGuire houses on the property of the recently acquired by the Tum-A-Lum Lumber Co. to make room for the modern yard which is to be erected, and early next week the crews will be shifted to the old yard to raze the huge lumber shed and to clear this property for the Apple Growers Association, the new owners. The new composition shingle roof on this shed has already been removed and was saved almost intact. The old Woodworth house on the corner of Fifth and Oak will be remodeled and will become the offices of Tum-A-Lum Co.
1940 — 80 years ago
To assist with their maintenance fund, the Butte Cemetery Association members are putting on a chicken dinner at the Pine Grove church parlors on Feb. 24. Fifty-one years ago this month, Virgil (Doc) Winchell and his young wife Margaret (Maggie Knapp) deeded the old Neal-Winchell family burial grounds to a board of trustees “forever to be used as a public burial ground.” About the same time, they set the ground aside for the present Pine Grove church “for purposes of a church.”
1950 — 70 years ago
Both from town and the lower valley come reports that, now that the snow is melting, crocus plants are found to be already in bloom. Mrs. Ed. Lamm, of 719 Sherman, says crocuses are blooming in her yard in town and blooms of the same variety are showing as the snow recedes in the west side gardens of rural residents. Daffodils, too, have been growing well under the deep snow.
1960 — 60 years ago
Members of the Hood River County Fair Board Advisory Committee unveiled their “new” plan for financing and construction of a brand-new Hood River County Fairgrounds on the south edge of the City of Hood River at a meeting Monday night. A major announcement was that the group hopes to have public approval of the project through a ballot statement, to appear on the May primary ballot.
1970 — 50 years ago
Teenagers who have done something about the problem of “nothing to do” met with a group of community leaders last week in an effort to get into action plans for a long-awaited recreation program. The group heard four girls speak as representatives of the Wy’east modern problems class which has devoted nine weeks to a study of the valley’s recreational needs. They are looking at a program which would provide recreational outlets for adults as well as young people.
1980 — 40 years ago
The Cascade Locks City Council will investigate the possibility of forming a partnership with the Port of Cascade Locks to develop the 38-acre site originally intended as the lower terminus of the port’s disbanded tramway project. Port Manager Ron Rombalski told the council the port commission has informally discussed developing the area at the west end of town as a residential area. The commission raised the possibility of a joint project between the city and the port to develop the site.
1990 — 30 years ago
The port, city and urban renewal agency of Hood River are coordinating efforts to ensure a rapid start to a Columbia Street renovation project once federal approval and grant money are secured. The project involves use of state, federal, city port and urban renewal funds. If the grant is received, it will represent more than two years of work on the process.
2000 — 20 years ago
Columbia River United, a decade after its formation in the Mid-Columbia area, has merged with Portland-based nonprofit, Clean Water Columbia, to form a new organization — “Columbia Riverkeeper.” “Columbia Riverkeeper will work to restore and protect the water quality of the Columbia River and all life connected to it, from its headwaters to the Pacific Ocean,” said Cyndy deBruler of Hood River, former CRU director who will now serve as executive director of the new organization.
2010 — 10 years ago
Hood River’s city administration building was put on the market in late January and officials have received three bids for the 301 Oak St. property. The city advertised the 6,000-square-foot historic building for $1.2 million.
Officials decided to ask for that price based on the prime location in the downtown commercial zone that includes 18 parking spaces.
Compiled by Trisha Walker and Emily Fitzgerald, News staff writers
