March 15, 1979: ‘Nobody Here But Us Cattle’ — It’s anyone’s guess why it happened, but somewhere along the line, a young elk has apparently decided he’s a “cattle,” not an elk. Like the ugly duckling, he mingles with the herd. The youngster has been grazing with the cattle herd for weeks and there are some other unusual aspects of the situation. The location is within spittin’ distance from a major state highway in the Hood River Valley. More than that, the barnyard isn’t even a stone’s throw from a residence, where vehicles rumble in and out. Many travelers have observed the unusual situation and become sort of friends of the elk. Now they’re expressing concern that, as soon as a rack appears, the disoriented animal’s life will end quickly at the hands of someone who doesn’t have the same outlook as the people who enjoy observing the phenomenon.