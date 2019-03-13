R.A. Collins, one of the prominent ranchers of the Dee section, who was in town last Saturday, says the price of land in that locality, which he declares is the best in the county, is very satisfactory. The Zibe Dimmick place of 28 and a half acres, he reports, located on Dee Flat, sold recently for $7,750 cash, there being three and a half acres of waste land in the tract. The purchaser has leased it for five years at $500 per year for strawberry culture. The W.I. Kirby place of 10 acres, improved with a modern bungalow and vie acres of strawberries, was also sold recently for $4,500 in cash.
The oft-repeated question, “What does the future hold for the grower of strawberries?” was squarely faced and presented by General Manager Follenius at the primary meeting of the Apple Growers Association last Saturday. Prefacing his remarks by an analysis of the acreage under strawberries in various parts of the nation, Follenius disclosed that last year, the opening of the berry season found berries arriving in the markets in quantity from many new fields. In Hood River Valley alone, there was an increase of 184 acres in strawberries. This year there will be 903 acres in strawberries in the valley. The crop here last year was 910 tons, of which 289 tons went to the cannery and 621 tons were packed.
Twenty-five years ago this month marked the opening of a new Carnegie Library building. A brief review of the history of the library’s activities is timely in commemorating more than a quarter of a century in service, says P.L. Tompkins, chairman of the library board. The Hood River Public Library formed May 1, 1912, and a room was secured in the E.L. Smith building on Third Street and was opened to the public on Sept. 12, 1912.
Meanwhile, a movement was started to secure a grant from the Carnegie Foundation for a library building and the grant was allowed in June 1913. On May 16, 1914, the present building was opened to the public with 3,000 volumes on the shelves.
Installation of the new police radio station, KAKW, may commence this weekend, according to M. Fleming of Portland, who was here this week to arrange for the work. An aerial and transmitter unit are to be set up on city property on the Heights near the Wilson Street reservoir. In addition to a two-way set at the police station, Hood River City Police will have a mobile unit. Sheriff R.L. Gillmouthe will also have communications on the same channel through a two-way set at the county courthouse and a mobile unit for his car.
Hood River post of the American Legion was organized 40 years ago. In commemoration of the event, their annual birthday party this year will be a special celebration to honor senior members. A welcome address will be given in their honor by a World War II veteran and a response will be made by a World War I veteran. All Legionnaires with a 40-year consecutive membership will be issued a 40-year pin. All auxiliary members with a 35 or 40 year consecutive membership will receive their pins also.
Directors of the Hood River County School District voted Tuesday night to go ahead with construction on a new high school building for the Hood River Valley. They passed it by the narrowest of margins, and then only because one member reconsidered his position after some alterations in the basic plan had been made, and some verbal agreements had been reached in other areas. High school construction had been the subject of two long meetings before the vote. During those five-hour sessions, boardmen had gone over the building plans in detail with the architects in an attempt to cut costs.
A consulting engineer’s recommendation to build a $400,000 addition to Hood River’s wastewater treatment plant has been shelved in the wake of a decision made this week that better testing and more evaluation of the plant operations should be the first steps toward solving the facility’s long-standing problems.
Tears started flowing Sunday night among some 20 Tsuruta junior high students and their host families when they realized their week-long visit was rapidly coming to an end. The Sunday evening “sayonara” banquet, where Laureate Iota Sorority served spaghetti at the Valley Christian Church, was the time for official farewells extended by the Hood River hosts and members of the delegation from their sister city, Tsuruta, Japan.
The regional jail will take over county jail operations in Hood River and Wasco counties as of July 1. That move, announced last week, means personnel will be working for the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility, not their respective counties. By taking over July 1, the need is negated for Hood River County to negotiate a new union contract with its jail staff. The existing contract expires June 30. Authorities hope to have the new jail operational by September.
A public land bill that would have added 128,000 more acres of wilderness to Mount Hood was narrowly defeated in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. All of Oregon’s House delegation voted in favor of the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009, a compilation of more than 170 bills. Included is the Lewis and Clark Mount Hood Wilderness Act of 2007 that was authored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D.-Ore. Federal officials from Oregon, including U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, remain confident the act will be approved using a different voting process.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
