1919 — 100 years ago
“To be or not to be” is the question that many users of the highway are asking anent the report that no traffic will be permitted between Hood River and Cascade Locks while paving is in progress. The various authorities who should know have been interrogated, but the results have only added to the confusion. As the matter now stands, the Highway Commission gives promise that the highway will not be closed or, if it is, will be opened at certain hours of the day while the contractors are reported to have announced definitely that the highway will not be available for any vehicles until the paving is down and hard.
1929 — 90 years ago
Brush fires, both at the east and west ends of town, kept the fire department busy on Monday and Tuesday of this week. On Monday, a brush fire on the hill east of town seriously threatened several homes, and the fire department was forced to haul 600 feet of hose uphill from a plug in order to get water on the blaze. On Tuesday, a few seconds before the noon siren sounded, the department was called to a serious brush fire just west of the city park. After a hot fight, the blaze was brought under control. In the afternoon, another serious fire developed at the same place. It was reported the latter fire was deliberately set by boys.
1939 — 80 years ago
Hood River merchants are sponsors of a Legion Climb parade, to be featured in Heights and downtown business sections this Friday evening. According to Harold Loomis, manger of the chamber of commerce, all Legion Climb boosters will have an opportunity to participate in the big parade.
1949 — 70 years ago
The Cascade Locks city light department, in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, is installing two coin-operated electric stoves in the community kitchen at Eagle Creek forest camp in the Mt. Hood National Forest, located just east of Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River Highway. The pilot kitchen will be in operation tomorrow, according to Russ Nichols, mayor of Cascade Locks. The electric kitchen is expected to promote recreational use of this popular camp. Additional units will be added if the results are satisfactory, said Nichols.
1959 — 60 years ago
Featuring Marion “Pat” Boling, United Airlines pilot who briefly held the world single-engine, non-stop airplane flight record (and who plans to get that mark back soon), the Cascade Locks Fly-In gets underway in the Hood River County town tomorrow. Kicking off their 10th annual celebration, the Columbia Gorge Lions Club has arranged what Chairman Russ Nichols calls the biggest three-day fly-in show in the town’s history. Following arrival of Boling Friday, the celebration will continue through July 19.
1969 — 50 years ago
Traditions Task Force members have narrowed the list of high school names to a pair, and now they’ll seek public participation in making the final choice. The two possibilities are “Hood River Valley High School,” and “Mt. Hood High School,” both keyed to the central theme of the Hood River Valley and its heritage. Colors for the new school were already chosen by the Task Force. Navy blue, gold and white will be the colors for the new unit, regardless of what name is chosen.
1979 — 40 years ago
Skeptics might doubt it, but it’s true that Hood River was one of the state’s cool spots this week. While temperatures soared to 108 in The Dalles Tuesday and 104 on Monday, the temperature was 100 in Hood River Monday and 102 on Tuesday. If the daytime high temperatures were too warm to suit local people, there was quick relief after the sun when down. Temperatures on Monday dropped 43 degrees, so the low reading was 57 degrees. On Tuesday night, it dropped almost as much, dipping to a comfortable 60 degrees.
1989 — 30 years ago
At least two traditions will be renewed this year when the Hood River County Fair opens its gates for a four-day run next week. One of the traditions will be a full agenda of activities and displays; the other will be top-level professional country and western entertainment. Saturday night’s stage entertainment will feature David Frizzell, who’s appeared with the top country singing stars and is a star in his own right, and his band.
1999 — 20 years ago
Garbage day will mean a double visit for Hood River residents. Hood River Garbage Service has added a state-of-the-art vehicle to aid its curbside collection of recyclable materials. The company plans to kick off service with the new vehicle July 26. It will start first with residential customers only, then add multifamily units later. The new vehicle, a $114,000 International similar to that used by many larger cities, is expected to increase efficiency for the company’s recycling pickup program.
2009 — 10 years ago
Since 1982, the Hood River County Historical Museum has had a unique part of Gorge history resting subtly amongst the trees behind the museum’s port property. Last week, workers took a torch to the base of the item, loaded it on a trailer and transported it to a much more visible location: The front of the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM). It is believed that the museum’s gift to WAAAM — the 51-foot beacon that sat for about 50 years on a cliffside near Wyeth — is the last remaining one of the 19 that stretched from Beacon Rock to Hood River. Amazingly, the original bulb and glasswork are still intact.
