January 15, 1970

Signs going up here tell the story of Hood River’s new snow regulations now going into effect. William Evans and Dan Mitchel are placing the new signs here on Oak Street, one of the routes where parking will not be allowed during declared emergencies. Appearance of the signs caused some confusion so Mayor Glen McPherren clarified that the restrictions will be in effect only during declared snow emergencies, which will be announced. During other times, normal parking will be allowed.