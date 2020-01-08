A very unique reception was held at the Mount Hood Hotel Friday afternoon when about 65 little girls gathered there with their dollies at the invitation of Mrs. C.A. Bell. The occasion was the entrance into doll society of the aristocratic young lady recently won by Miss Anna Dart in the contest at Cram’s store. Her debut is said to have been the most elaborate ever given a society doll at Hood River and was attended by 65 of the swellest doll set in the city.
Speeders, beware! As the result of a visit of a delegation from the city council to the County Court on Wednesday, it has been decided by the latter body that a speed cop will be employed to bring an end to the reckless driving of autos that has endangered the lives of many in this valley. It is stated that the authorities are determined to check this abuse by recourse of heavy punishment and those who have succeeded in getting by the law in the past will, if they are wise, take no chances in the future.
Hood River has experienced, during the past seven days, almost all kids of weather, from that of balmy spring down to deep winter. One week ago, the weather resembled that generally experienced here about the end of March, with balmy breezes from the west and the hills almost bare of snow. Sunday morning there was a snowfall of a couple of inches, and while some of it thawed off the ground during the day, sufficient remained to cool the air. During the night, the wind veered around to the east and on Monday, those who traveled over the roads knew, by the slithering of the rear end of the car, that winter was here.
“The most orderly crowds of New Year greeters we ever saw in Hood River,” was the unanimous verdict of local police officers when aske to review New Year’s celebrations. “We had three officers on duty New Year’s Eve and all through the night, and it was the dullest period of duty they had known in a long time, for not one call was put in,” said another officer.
Hood River County Court is calling for bids on the construction of an administration building and connecting utilities at the county airport. Included in the project are the administration building, sewer line and septic tank and underground electric cable. The proposed building is another work project in the improvement of the county’s only airfield. Previously the county, with state aid, has provided for the leveling, drainage and turfing of the 1,900-foot airstrip.
There are a total of 170 businesses in Hood River, according to statistics released by J. Harry White, district manager of the Portland office of Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. The number of businesses, says the firm, has increased for the sixth consecutive year. Hood River County, as a whole, showed a total of 215 businesses. The Dun & Bradstreet reference book does not include some of the service and professional businesses such as beauty and barber shops, security dealers and real estate brokers. Therefore, the figure for businesses in Hood River would actually be higher than the number quoted above.
County residents will have an opportunity to air their views on mobile homes at a public hearing in February, County Planning Commissioners decided Tuesday. Their decision grew out of a series of events that affect not just Hood River, but the rest of Oregon as well. A great influx of the mobile units has kept the issue bubbling for some time, and a new set of rules which went into effect this year heightens the interest.
The heaviest snowfall in three decades, up to four feet of the stuff in two days, sealed Hood River County in a deep, white envelope this week. It stopped just about everything except emergency services Tuesday night, and although up to 18 inches fell after nightfall on that day, people were already digging themselves out on Wednesday. Several stores and banks were open in Hood River business areas on Wednesday, main routes were open and being plowed, though many people had no reason to be concerned about that. They were shocked by the sudden snowfall. Old timers said it had never snowed so much so fast here.
Odell Industrial Park was given top financial priority on the Port of Hood River’s lengthy list of projects at a planning session this week. A platted subdivision for the property is set for a hearing before the county planning commission at their meeting Wednesday at the courthouse.
Corporate restructuring means more changes at Sprint’s Hood River offices. But the change should not result in any local job losses, according to a company spokesperson. The telecommunications company is closing its local customer call center, located at its Waucoma Center facility, and moving those functions to its offices in Medford. As the customer care center is closed, the other local call center, which handles repair requests, will be expanded.
A public meeting on the proposed Middle Mountain Wind Project has been scheduled for Jan. 12 at the Dee fire hall. The county is conducting a feasibility study for spending $22-24 million on a set of wind turbines that would generate 9 megawatts of electrical power. Critics of the proposal argue that the investment is too expensive and the project will not pay for itself; that the turbines themselves would be visible obstructions and harmful to wildlife; and that the proposed small wind farm would lead to many more turbines being installed.
