1919 — 100 years ago
A company has recently been incorporated in this city under the name of Hood River Fuel Company, the owners of which are T.G. Frohn, C.D. Nickelsen and Nelson Emery, all old residents of the county. The company will handle a general line of fuel, consisting of wood, coal and other materials, and has contracted for the entire slabwood cut from the Oregon Lumber Company’s mill at Dee. The company has leased for a term of years the two corner lots of Fourth Street and Cascade Avenue and expect to install a modern wood yard on this site.
1929 — 90 years ago
That the present city charter is, in many respects, obsolete and is in need of drastic revision is one of the reasons which has prompted the Chamber of Commerce to name a Charter Revision committee to devote considerable time in formulating changes which will bring the venerable document up to date. It is conceded by quiet a large percentage of those who have had occasion to study the workings of the charter that in its present state, it is a serious bar to progress and on more than one occasion, city councils have found themselves seriously hampered in efforts that were to have been for the benefit of the city.
1939 — 80 years ago
Because the Hood River Valley Spitzenberg apple is peculiarly adapted to their requirements for high-grade mince meat and preserves, Heinz’s 57 Varieties, of Pittsburgh, Penn., recently purchased from the Apple Growers Association 42,000 gallons of canned apples of this variety. The fruit has been shipped in carload lots and the last shipment was rolling yesterday. “It is highly significant that a firm of the national fame of Heinz’s 57 Varieties should, after trials with apples from many producing sections, decide that the Hood River Spitzenbergs are just the apples they need to produce the highest quality of mincemeat and preserves,” said V.C. Folnius, of the AGA sales staff, who landed the order.
1949 — 70 years ago
“What did your hospital do for the community in 1948?” This is the question posed by Glenn Howell, administrator of Hood River Community Hospital. “Your community hospital provided 10,708 bed patient days of service to Hood River and surrounding vicinity,” states Howell. A total of 3,800 patients were treated at the hospital, of which 2, 120 were considered in the “very ill” class. The hospital was also the birthplace of 385 babies. Through new miracle drugs, improved techniques and better health education, the required stays in the hospital is far less than that of even a few years ago, states Howell. In 1937, patients stayed an average of 12.6 days. Last year, the national average was only eight days.
1959 — 60 years ago
How many people ask, when you’re traveling, “Say, how many people are there in Hood River?” Here, courtesy of the chamber of commerce, is the latest headcount figures for use in conversations of that nature. The Oregon State Board of Census has certified that there are 11,980 people in Hood River County. The 1950 total was 12,740. In the City of Hood River, the Board of Census estimates there are 4,100 persons. In 1950, the board counted a total of 3,701 for the city population.
1969 — 50 years ago
Top priority was issued by county school board members last week to dispose of the vacated Barrett school property west of Rockford. Preparations will be made to dispose of the building as soon as possible, probably through some sort of competitive offering to the public. Action of the school board was probably accelerated by events since the school ceased to be used for classroom purposes early this month. At least twice, vandals have broken into the building, and one time an attempt was apparently made to set the red brick school on fire. It was used for fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes serving the Hood River Valley’s lower west side before a new Westside Elementary School was completed.
1979 — 40 years ago
Daylight Saving Time and nervousness about gasoline supplies both had an apparent impact as Blossom Day traffic was judged to be somewhat below normal in Hood River Valley. That doesn’t mean there was a shortage of people. There were still several thousand visitors. But for the perfect weather conditions that existed here Saturday and Sunday, more thousands could have been expected under other conditions. And those who did come seemed to come later than usual, with one exception. At the Pine Grove Grange, there was a line forming at 10”30 a.m., wanting to get inside for the annual Smorgasbord.
1989 — 30 years ago
At least 400 log trucks and more than 200 other vehicles — ranging from a yellow speedster to a lumber carrier, heavy equipment and a host of private cars and pickups — claimed downtown Oak Street for well over an hour Tuesday as some 2,000 timber companies took to the streets in a massive show of industry support. Participating in the parade were many of the 2,115 employees of the wood products industry in the Mid-Columbia, who assembled at Hanel Lumber Co.’s Neal Creek mill Tuesday morning.
1999 — 20 years ago
The newest addition to the Hood River Skate Park took shape last week as workers poured and shaped cement for a concrete quarter-bowl. With the completion of the bowl, the initial structural design of the park — Phase I — is nearly complete, according to Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District Project Coordinator Dirk Gidney. Designed several months ago, the bowl took shape thanks to help from a number of quarters. Hood River Sand and Gravel offered cement at a discounted cost, workers form T.M. Construction poured and shaped the cement, and two Hood River public works employees moved materials at the park with a back hoe prior to the pour.
2009 — 10 years ago
The swine flu, also known as the H1N1 Virus, could soon arrive in Hood River County, and parents are urged by health officials to prepare for the possible closure of a school or daycare. “People need to have a contingency plan in the back of their minds about what they would do in this case,” said Ellen Larsen, director of the county health department. On Thursday morning, a suspect case of swine flu was reported in Multnomah County.
Voters will pay two cents more after May 11 to return their ballots via mail to the Hood River County Elections Office. Sandra Berry, elections director, said ballots for the May 19 special district election were mailed out Friday. It will cost 44 cents instead of 42 cents to return ballots through the postal system.
