1919 — 100 years ago
Thirty-seven graduates of the class of 1919 were presented with diplomas at the commencement exercises held at the high school auditorium last Thursday evening, E.O. Blanchar, chairman of the school board, officiating, with little Robert S. Perigo, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. B. Perigo, acting as messenger.
A hive of bees, being transported by Alva and Clem West, sons of J.W. West, manager of the Mt. Hood Railroad, by car from the Parker ranch to Dee Flat, did not appreciate their first auto trip, and when the top of the hive was jerked off, they took possession of the car and considerable space in its vicinity. The young men beat it while the beating was good and escaped with a few stings as mementos of an exciting experience.
1929 — 90 years ago
With the avowed purpose of reorganizing the Hood River Golf Club on a sound financial basis, about 60 residents of town and country met at Library Hall on Tuesday to discuss plans to put the project over. There was considerable discussion as to membership charges, and several plans were submitted, but the project which received the most support was that which provides for 100 members at $100 each, to establish a fund for acquiring the property and providing a working and operating balance. It was stated that the property will cost $6,100, which will include the cost and taxes.
1939 — 80 years ago
Tomorrow is Poppy Day in Hood River and throughout the United States. Millions of red poppies are to be worn for remembrance of those who died in the World War. What you contribute by buying poppies will help the war’s living victims and their families and widows and orphans of those who died. Members of Hood River Auxiliary will be selling poppies made by disabled veterans at the Portland and Roseburg hospitals. Surely you will buy a poppy for remembrance sake.
1949 — 70 years ago
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Legion Climb Committee decided to set the date of this year’s climb, the 25th to be conducted by Hood River American Legion post 22, on the last week of July, whose dates are July 30 and 31. The committee decided that snow would be sufficiently cleared of the camp by that date. It was also decided that tickets of admission will be in the form of avalanche lilies. These lilies made by veterans in Portland, were the traditional Legion Climb emblem excepting last year, when buttons were used.
1959 — 60 years ago
Wy’east High School handed diplomas to 90 graduating seniors Tuesday evening in combined Baccalaureate and Commencement exercises held at the school auditorium. In his principal address, Dr. Harry Dillon, Linfield College, asked graduates to take a “reasonable approach” to the problems of our time, to consider the need for social advancement in pace with technical progress.
Cascade Locks graduation exercises were held May 22, with 14 receiving their diplomas. The program opened with selected numbers played by the Cascade Locks-Bonneville School band, directed by Clifford Gibbs.
1969 — 50 years ago
Some 75 persons petitioned the Hood River County School Board Monday to transfer Oak Grove School playground to the county as a future park area. The property some five miles southwest of Hood River is a school site which was vacated this spring when the new Westside Elementary was occupied.
In the deed held by the school was a reversion clause through which the school building site reverts to the donor’s heirs. But apparently that provision does not affect a two- or three-acre area which was part of the school playground. This is the land in question now.
1979 — 40 years ago
Three Vietnam-era veterans were singled out for special recognition Monday when Hood River observed Memorial Day rites at Idlewilde. The program marked the first of its kind and it was in keeping with a proclamation by President Jimmy Carter setting the week aside as Vietnam Veterans Week.
To meet the spirit of the president’s program, local veteran organizations accepted nominations of Vietnam veterans who have returned to the community and preformed exceptional service. Recognized were Steve Finston, who most recently helped produce the annual Lions Follies; Roy Elliott of Odell, who has been active in the community’s youth baseball programs and in the American Legion; and Earl Kilpatrick of Hood River, a minister who has been particularly active with youth groups.
1989 — 30 years ago
Some said it was a rainy day, one said the skies wept when Hood River held its annual Memorial Day parade and service on Monday. Unpredictable spring weather turned wet as veterans, scouts and band members formed on Pacific Avenue early May 29. And the raindrops prompted the color guard and band to move out a bit ahead of the 10 a.m. schedule time, and the pace was quick to the scene of the memorial rites for those who have given their lives for their country.
1999 — 20 years ago
“This park now belongs to you, Hood River.” With that, Paul Thompson officially welcomed the local community to enjoy the city’s newest park, the veteran’s memorial location located at Second Street and State following Monday’s official dedication. About 150 people observed the ceremony at Overlook Memorial Park, which included a flag ceremony, wreath-laying, rifle salute and speech by 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden. Veterans representing World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, post-Vietnam conflicts and prisoners and missing in action also spoke.
2009 — 10 years ago
What county leads the nation in pear production? The answer is Hood River County. A total of 11,000 acres puts this county at the top of the list. Jackson County is ranked fifth, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Onions? Malheur is tops. Green peas? It’s Umatilla. Grass seed? Linn County, followed by Marion in second place, Polk in third and Yamhill, Benton, Lane and Washington in fifth through eighth among U.S. counties. Also, Oregon produces almost all of the hazelnuts grown in the U.S.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
