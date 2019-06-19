June 17, 1949: Five high school girls from this area department on Monday for Willamette University at Salem, where they are now taking part in the annual Girls’ State, sponsored by the Oregon Department of the American Legion. Miss Ruby Fessenden (extreme left, above) accompanied the girls. The quintet left to right: Mary Ann Trebin, Patsy Annala, Bobbie Womak, Barbara Lytle and Deloris Preston. Columbia Photo.