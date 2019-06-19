1919 — 100 years ago
Another vacant corner in Hood River’s business center will shortly be occupied by a big concrete building, the Hood River Fuel Company having decided to put up a large building on the corner of Fourth and Cascade, opposite the Gilbert Motor Company’s service station.
The only exhibit from Hood River at the Rose Festival carried away a first prize. This exhibit consisted of six sprays of climbing roses of the white musk single rose variety. They were grown by Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Dieck on their beautiful place on the main road south of the Rockford store.
1929 — 90 years ago
Acting on the recommendation of the Forestry Committee, the local chamber of commerce will make application to the forest service for a tract, several acres in area, on the east shore of Lost Lake, a short distance north of the Boy Scout camp. The forest department has surveyed and platted the land on the east shore of the lake. A public camping ground is provided for and approximately 106 lots will be available as individual campsites. The Boy Scouts will be given exclusive use of their camp and it was considered desirable by the forestry committee to secure a tract on the lake shore for the use of Hood River residents in the future.
1939 — 80 years ago
Donald C. Violette and Howard Jones, members of the News staff, drove up towards the mountain last Sunday and were able to get within three-quarters of a mile of Cloud Cap on the Cooper’s Spur Road, after leaving the Loop Highway. The boys reported that the road was in fine shape as far as they went, but unless snow plows are put to work, it will be some time before pleasure-seekers will be able to drive their cars as far as the inn.
1949 — 70 years ago
Members of Elks lodges from throughout the state of Oregon have been invited to a grand opening of Hood River Elks temple here Saturday. Chairman for the event is Vern Garrabrant, past exalted ruler of the Hood River Lodge. On the agenda are a men’s 18-hole handicap golf tournament, women’s nine-hole tournament, trap and skeet shooting, yacht trips on the Columbia, buffet lunches in the afternoon and evening, cocktail hour in the afternoon and special entertainment in the evening.
1959 — 60 years ago
A parachute jump was thrown into the bubbling plans of the Upper Valley Booster Club this week, bent on making its Parkdale Fourth of July train ride and celebration the year’s largest outdoor spectacular.
The parachute jump comes a week before the all-day celebration and will feature two local men who have volunteered to hurl themselves out over the valley in the interest of the Booster Club’s publicity plans. They are Army Recruiter SFCD Bob Huff and local resident Louis Avila. The two will scatter leaflets advertising the event and offer prizes to lucky finders.
1969 — 50 years ago
Frank T. Lariza, an assistant superintendent in the Medford school system since 1966, has accepted the superintendent’s post for Hood River County Schools. School board members confirmed the appointment last week. His selection came after a screening committee had narrowed applications to five and the final group came here for interviews with the board. He was one of 35 applicants for the job.
On the Heights, a good starter home for a young couple or retirement home, three bedrooms, utility room and fireplace, all on one level: $10,500. Kingsley Reality.
1979 — 40 years ago
Dan Hanners’ name would fit comfortably on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, and Tuesday, there it was right at the top of page one. After all, he’s a long-time banker with U.S. National, a former county assessor and well-schooled in all money matters. But the article in the nation’s leading financial newspaper was talking about big apples, not big finances, when it reported on Dan Hanners this week. The story was actually dealing with odd fruit and vegetables. Hanners grows the big apples he developed. “What is a person to do with a three-pound apple?” asks the writer, to which Hanner’s answers, “A three-pound apple will make two nine-inch pies.”
1989 — 30 years ago
This Fourth of July could be the start of something big — the “Big Bang,” that is, as members of the Hood River Eye-Openers Lions Club launch an ambitious fundraising drive aimed at a dramatic expansion of their annual fireworks display. Joining them in that effort is the Hood River Chamber of Commerce. For the past few years, the Lions have financed most of the $4,000 fireworks show, which is launched from a narrow spit of land near Marina Park.
Thousands of people from both sides of the Columbia enjoy the display. “But, can you imagine the show we could have with twice the money?” the chamber reported. “We are asking everyone in the Gorge to help us realize this goal.”
1999 — 20 years ago
Gambler’s Choice, owned by Norma Richards of Yoncalla and ridden by Bob Brawley of Salem, won the Hood River Inn Mini Grand Prix Sunday, the top prize in the Hunter/Jumper Classic Horse Show. The Classic, staged for the benefit of the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation, drew more than 3,000 spectators over the three days of competition at the Classic’s spacious new home at Jansen Mills Meadows under almost perfect weather conditions. The Classic, the eighth annual show which draws horses from top-rated barns throughout the Northwest, was the first staged in its new 40-acre home off Highway 35 at Leasure Road.
2009 — 10 years ago
The Hood River County Library will reduce hours at three facilities July 1 due to a major cut in its operational budget. In addition to a 40 percent average drop in public service hours, regular library employees have all taken a 20 percent pay cut.
“We have a really great staff and my intent is to keep them together,” said June Knudson, library director. On July 1, the State Street library will no longer be open Mondays or Sundays. The Parkdale Library will be open 10 hours a week. The City of Cascade Locks is paying for four hours of service and will receive a total of 11 hours, down from 17 last year.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
