Hood River News archives

April 29, 1949

This prize-winning photo by Wm. B. Bryan shows Rob Hukari on the roof of Cloud Cap Inn during a Crag Rats weekend in January at Tilly Jane camp. The picture won a prize from the Eastman Kodak company and will be published soon in a trade magazine of that firm, “Pictures.” On the Crag Rats outing were Hukari, Bryan, Jim Hukari, Elwood Samuel, Dr. M. Lloyd Sipe, Wayne Annala and Glenn Marsh.