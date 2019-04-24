1919 — 100 years ago
An important orchard sale was negotiated during the past week and is now completed, the 20-acre highly developed orchard tract of Charles Somervell at Pine Grove having been purchased by Jakku Bros. and M.A. Udelius. This orchard is one of the best-known tracts in the valley and is in full bearing. Jakku Bros. already owns two orchards in the Oak Grove district and the purchase of them and the Udelius partners of the Somervell tract indicates their faith in the future of the apple industry.
1929 — 90 years ago
By the end of last week, practically 14 miles of the new Cold Springs watermain was in the ground covering the distance from Deer Creek to town. South of Deer Creek, some of the trench is all ready to receive the big steel pipe and some of this pipe is already on the ground. Unless remarkably inclement weather intervenes, the pipeline should be completed several days before the date specified in the contract. At the intake, concrete headworks are yet to be installed, and while this work will take in excess of 30 days to complete, arrangements are being made to turn in the new water supply pending the completion of this headwork.
1939 — 80 years ago
Smoked glasses were in demand Wednesday morning of this week, when the sun went into partial eclipse as the moon partially hid its face. All that observers saw was a shadow on one side of the sun, which looked as if someone had taken a bite out of it. This particular eclipse is known as an annular eclipse, and was visible in all parts of North America, exception of Florida and southern Mexico. In parts of Alaska, the eclipse was much nearer full than in this part of the continent and at the time of maximum eclipse, only a thin rim was not covered by the moon’s shadow.
1949 — 70 years ago
Seventeen acres of land in the county airport are now in the process of being seeded. Irrigation pipe has been installed the length of the field this past week and tests were made on the system on Wednesday under supervision of V.D. Lill, who has been in charge of the operations. Around $600 worth of seed is being planted on the air strip and adjoining taxi strips. The landing strip will soon be covered in its entire length of 1,950 feet, for a width of around 375 feet. Pilots of small planes prefer a turfed landing strip, since tires do not wear out as swiftly on grass as they do paved strips.
1959 — 60 years ago
Cascade Locks will get a new post office building this summer, announced the regional office of the Post Office department this week. The decision was made by Postmaster General Arthur Summerfield and expressed in a letter to Cascade Locks Postmaster Margaret M. Corpening. The new one-story concrete building will be built on the north side of Main Street, between Fifth and Sixth streets. The tentative occupancy day is July 1, said the department.
1969 — 50 years ago
Blossom Day, a community-wide tribute to the fruit industry, arrives in a casual way this Sunday, April 27. It’s casual because organizers have set it up so visitors who come to the valley can do so at their leisure and not miss a thing. Focal point will be the blossoms from Hood River to Parkdale. This year Allen Moore, coordinator, says every type of bloom from cherries to apples will be in some stage of bloom for the tour. Each year (this is the 16th annual Blossom Day), a tour loop through the valley over surfaced roads takes Sunday motorists through the area’s prime orchards. Pine Grove and Parkdale granges will be serving dinner, and West Side Fire will take care of the morning traffic with a breakfast in their fire hall.
1979 — 40 years ago
The young fisherman tugged at his rod a few more times, then leaned out over the edge of the stream and studied the spot where the taut fishing line disappeared into the water. Scott Hultgien, 7, a student at May Street Elementary, gave the line one more unsuccessful yank before straightening up, temporarily stymied. “Those twigs can be tricky,” he said, shaking his head. Fortunately, help was only a few feet away in the person of one of the representatives of hf the Northwest Steelheaders Association. The association and the Hood River County 4-H organization arranged a Fish Along that attracted Scott and about 90 other boys and girls to a section of Neal Creek on Saturday, the opening day of trout season.
1989 — 30 years ago
The black cat wasn’t too dependable, but what can you expect in a production based on superstitions and called “Follies the 13th”? Other unexpected occurrences — crashing mirrors, paintings dropping to the floor — were assumed by an admiring audience to be planned parts of the show even if they weren’t, says director Bev Cron. About 70 cast members from both sides of the Columbia River danced, sang and joked their way across the stage in five performances the past two weekends. Numbers that brought down the house were “Pink Cadillac” and “Boardwalk,” Cron says.
1999 — 20 years ago
With building and remodeling becoming a bigger and bigger priority, Hood River County is considering the creation of a new department to oversee those projects. On Monday, the board of commissioners was presented with a proposal to split the parks division from the county forestry department, making it a separate department. The weed and pest division, also within the forestry department, would become a division of the new parks department. County Administrator Jim Azumano said he develop the proposal to allow for more specific accounting for the parks division, which over the years has become more and more involved in construction and remodeling projects on county buildings and facilities.
2009 — 10 years ago
The Hood River Police Department is starting a new citizen watch program aimed at increasing public awareness of speeding on local streets. The program, which received a lot of national attention when The Dalles tried it, started in Hood River last week when Chief Bruce Ludwig checked out a radar gun to a May Street resident who has been frustrated for years by people speeding down the road in front of his home. The resident, armed with an old speed-detecting radar gun, will now have an accurate measure of how fast people are actually driving. He will also have an opportunity to provide a friendly notice to people who are indeed speeding, reminding them to pay closer attention to their speed.
