1919 — 100 years ago
The city council Monday evening decided to open up a street to the Underwood ferry landing, which will be known as Hood street and River street. It starts just across from the railroad tracks, opposite the depot, and will be 80 feet in width. The viewers for the street recommended allowing E.E. Chapman, of Portland, $172 in damages for right-of-way across his land, which will probably be condemned if this valuation is not accepted. The street committee also reported in favor of signs through the city marking the Columbia highway, and the matter of better lighting on the highway was also discussed.
Beacons through the Columbia River Gorge between Portland and Pasco are now proposed by the aeronautics division of the commerce department. These beacons will guide aviators who are to carry mail on the extension of the route from Salt Lake City to Portland. The new service is planned for next year, but a survey of locations for beacons is to be made this coming summer.
It was but a short winter, agree most of the residents of Hood River Valley, with sufficient snow to wet down orchard soils and not enough cold to do any damage. The break to about one week of wintry weather came Saturday of last week, when a strong chinook began its work of thawing the snow. By Sunday morning, most of the snow in the lower valley had disappeared, and weeping rains were cutting into snowfields on the hillsides.
Drivers of all trucks and cars are urged to stay off valley roads as much as possible, warns Doug Button, Hood River County engineer. Button reported Thursday that several roads had been washed out already, including the Frankton Hill Road, the road from the Pete Mohr place to Ben Lage’s and the Thomsen Road, both in the Pine Grove district. Barrett School Road was almost out, stated Button. It was reported Thursday that the Dee secondary highway and the Mt. Hood Railroad tracks were carried away by a washout at Collins Creek, north of Dee. Around 100 feet of track and an equal amount of highway was washed out.
Needing a ready supply of rock for its active docks and harbors projects, the Port of Hood River Commission announced this week it has purchased an 80-acre rock quarry on the old Columbia River Highway east of Hood River. Known as Talus Slope, the quarry will provide the port with rock for the “rip-rap” and dyke repairs it foresees in its schedule of waterfront developments. The slope is a typical basaltis (sic) slide area common in the Gorge community. “The port wants it known,” said Manager George Bartch, “that it is in their interest, as a public service, to make the rock available to other public and private organizations at a nominal fee.”
Supporters for a new step toward college education for the Hood River Valley have launched a petition drive to join the Mt. Hood Community College district. Their petition will be contingent on construction of a “satellite” campus in or around the Hood River area.
An addition to the Hood River wastewater treatment plant that would cost an estimated $400,000 is the recommendation of an engineer consultant hired by Diamond Fruit Growers to analyze the problems at the plant and come up with an answer. The specific estimate for a 1.2 million-gallon aeration tank completed by September came to $394,000. Under the terms of the agreement between the two parties that foot the bill for the treatment plant, DFG would have to pay almost two-thirds of the amount; the city would be responsible for the rest.
“We’re going to approach everybody, because it’s everybody’s hospital.” That’s how Les Henry, chairman of the hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation board, describes an upcoming $1.2 million, community-wide fundraising campaign to help build a new, 40,000 square foot addition just north of the existing hospital.
Draft development plans released by the Forest Service this week for Mt. Hood Meadows ski area support many key requests submitted by the resort’s operators, including an expanded use area, overnight housing, mid-mountain restaurant and doubled skier capacity. However, the agency and resort operator still differ over a controversial proposal to open Stringer Meadows wetlands to development, as outlined in a separate alternative preferred by the ski resort.
Seeking a compromise solution to the waterfront open space issue, the Hood River City Council endorsed the second of three concepts presented by the waterfront park study panel for the Lot 6 property. The council was joined by the Port of Hood River commission Monday to hear the final presentation by the panel, who recommended the 80-percent park plan, saying it reflected the bulk of public testimony which called for a maximum amount of open space on the riverfront. But counselors said the 70-percent plan appeared to be more feasible, both from a financial standpoint and for gaining approval from the port, which owns the entire parcel.
What’s involved in removing a large dam from one of the Pacific Northwest’s major rivers? This will be the focus in the Hood River Valley in the next few years at PacifiCorp’s Powerdale Dam, located three miles south of Hood River. PacifiCorp is scheduled to decommission Powerdale Hydroelectric Project from the lower Hood River in summer 2010. Tuesday night’s Hood River Watershed Group meeting will provide an opportunity to learn about the plan.
