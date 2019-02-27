1919 — 100 years ago
Under the direction of Superintendent McDougall, work on the Hood River-Mosier section of the Columbia highway is at last getting underway in earnest, having been delayed by the bad weather. About 25 men are working on the Hood River end, just east of the bridge, and a steam shovel started work there last Thursday. About the middle of March, about 800 feet of the east side road, just east of the bridge, will be closed to traffic for about two weeks. Light traffic will be routed around the Standard Oil plant and the dock road. This road will probably not be in shape for heavy hauling.
1929 — 90 years ago
Bill was right — the Bill in this instance being Bill Nichols. One week ago, Bill, who is the county roadmaster, predicted that, if the thaw continued, some of our county roads would be without a bottom. Because of this, he warned all truck owners to stay off the roads for a few days. But a prophet is seldom recognized in his own community, and a number of truck owners had to take their trucks out to prove it. Many now concede that Bill was right, fully 100 percent right. Fortunately for some of the owners of the trucks, there was a good substantial body, or they would still be traveling downwards to whatever the bottom of the roads have gone.
1939 — 80 years ago
Members of the Hood River Garden Club have every excuse for wondering whether the excellent work they performed in improving the vacant plot of land between Oak and State, at 13th, is to be maintained or whether irresponsible young people are going to be permitted to obliterate the improvements worked out by civil-minded groups. The garden club spent considerable money in shrubs, of which they planted, and converted this formerly waste tract into a park-like area. But in recent weeks, a number of young folks have amused themselves by breaking shrubs and otherwise doing their best to spoil the work done. It is suggested that, possibly, parents of the children involved might take a hand — or a slipper — and set these young vandals on the right path.
1949 — 70 years ago
Just when Hood River residents thought they had seen the last of the snow for the winter, a new fall came down Friday evening and there was several inches of damp, slushy snow on the ground by Saturday morning. Snow flurries appeared again on Sunday and by Monday morning, the snow in town was a good five inches deep. A light snowfall Monday was augmented by sleet and rain. The temperature, which had been around the freezing point, rose slightly by Monday afternoon and some of the white covering disappeared in the run-off.
1959 — 60 years ago
Besides the active county volleyball league that plays Thursday night, there is also Wednesday night opportunity for rec-minded adults, reminds Don Barckley. At the Hood River High gym, each Wednesday evening, a series of informal volleyball matches are played on a “come one, come all” basis.
However, the attendance at the recent affairs has been on the thin side. Barckley asked that any adult interested in participating has only to show up at the gym Wednesday evening to find teammates eager to give him a workout.
1969 — 50 years ago
A major change in Hood River supermarkets was announced this week with the purchase of Great Pacific by Rosauers, a Spokane-based grocery firm. Cessna Smith, Great Pacific manager, announced the purchase of the 17,000 square foot store in the Hood River Shopping Center on Tucker Road. The purchase of Great Pacific gives Rosauers its first Oregon store. It presently has nine outlets in Spokane, two in Montana, two in Idaho and another in Pullman, Wash.
1979 — 40 years ago
There was an unofficial Hood River County astronomical photography team in action when eclipse time arrived Monday. Made up of Dave Cunningham, Luis Dominguez, Shad Shibahara and Scott Hall, the team set out to find the best spot to photograph the totality Monday morning. Carrying an array of still and movie cameras and a telescope, the group first checked out the Parkdale area, traveled as far as the promontory on the Old Dalles Road, then finally settled for a spot near the Dee Fire Department. When the shadow finally flitted away from the sun’s surface, there was a unanimous agreement they’d found the best vantage point for their work, even if it was a bit chilly.
1989 — 30 years ago
Oregon State University’s college of agriculture took time to express appreciation to its industry’s leaders last week. And more than a fair share of that appreciation was directed toward Hood River. The Moore family of Pine Grove received recognition as the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation’s 1989 outstanding farm family, and Ray Yasui of Hood River was inducted into the college’s Agricultural Hall of Fame. From Hood River, only E. Riddell Lage has preceded Yasui in receiving that honor. He was inducted in 1983.
1999 — 20 years ago
Natural gas service was expected to be restored Wednesday to all remaining customers left cold from Friday night’s gas line explosion near North Bonneville, Wash. The blast, which occurred at 8:17 p.m., rocked homes and businesses in the small community, and seriously damaged a partially completed resort located nearby, but caused no injuries. The glow from the resulting fire was visible for miles up and down the Gorge, and raged for an hour before the gas was shut off.
2009 — 10 years ago
Cascade Locks High School supporters are going to pursue a charter school startup grant to try to keep their high school students at home, according to Hood River County Superintendent Pat Evenson-Brady at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Supporters hope to get the charter school approved in time for fall classes.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
