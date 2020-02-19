February 21, 1980

Flags for Everybody — Tonya Findley, foreground, and all first graders at Parkdale school have proud new possessions, thanks to the organization represented by the tree men in the rear. Upper Valley Lions on Tuesday presented each first grader with his or her own American flag, complete with pedestal. It’s part of a community service program Lions all over the valley have shared for several years. But each year, it’s a brand-new experience for the first graders. Making the presentations, with a patriotism message, from left at rear, are Lions Bob Thoman, Don Baumer and Lee Culp. Thoman is also school principal.