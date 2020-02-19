Commencing Feb. 3, Charles Hall, president of the Home Telephone Company, assumed its active management. The hours of the operators have been shortened and their salaries raised. A change in the working hours has also been instituted so that the operators are on continuous duty until they are released for the day. One force comes on duty at 7 in the morning, remaining until 1:30 in the afternoon with a half hour for rest, the other going on at 1:30 and remaining until 9 in the evening with a half hour off duty also. A restroom has been fitted up for the operators with comfortable chairs, a couch and desk, and overlooking the street in front of the building.
E.M. Holman and R.C. Samuels will, on the 28th of this month, open a new market on the Heights at the corner of 12th and C streets. They will carry high grade meats and a full line of grocery staples.
The Silver Anniversary of the Hood River Volunteer Fire Department was celebrated at a banquet on Tuesday night. The entire membership of the organization, with one or two exceptions, was present to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fire fighting organization. Following a sumptuous dinner of creamed chicken and the trimmings, served by the ladies of the First Christian Church, a short business session was held, with Art Lofts, president, in the chair. A short intermission followed, after which the firemen and their guests enjoyed an interesting program which included musical members by the ever-welcome Hood River Mandolin Club. Earl Weber was toastmaster for the evening.
Plans for the Hood River County Garden Club’s Hobby Show, to be held in the former Loomis Music store in the First National Bank building on Feb. 24, are making excellent progress. June Eaton, who is now the acting chairman in the absence of Mrs. V. C. Follenius, announces that many exhibits are anticipated, and early delivery at the store is requested.
In a step toward the further development of the north side of Mount Hood, the Hood River and North Slope Ski clubs will hold a joint meeting next Wednesday at the Odell grade school to act on the proposed merger of the two clubs. A committee headed by Phil Tyler, of the North Slope club, and Bob Moller, of the Hood River club, will submit the proposal for the framework of the organization. Officials of both clubs said such a merger will bring about unification in the effort in developing new ski areas and publicizing the north side of Mount Hood as a year-round recreational area.
One thing led to another at the Town and Country dinner sponsored at the Pine Grove Grange Tuesday, and soon all talk was about a single county government to manage the affairs of both the rural and city area here. The theme, underlying the comments of the panelists who represented various county organizations, was stated pointedly by County Commissioner Earl Moore: “Actually, I think it would be better if we had one countywide taxing district. We pay taxes in the city and they pay theirs in the county, in one way or another, right now.”
Paul Walden, radio station owner who moved here in 1967 from The Dalles, has filed in the Republican primary for the Wasco-Hood River House of Representative seat. He will seek the post now held by Rep. William Dielschneider, who announced this week that he will not be a candidate for re-election. Dielschneider is also a Republican.
Does the Port of Hood River need to change its image? Commissioner Irv Johnson thinks so. After participating in a meeting suggested by Roy Cederstam, vice-president of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, Johnson proposed at the port’s Monday night meeting that a public relations professional be brought in to improve the image of the port. He met heavy opposition on part of other commission members.
Workers at Rosauers Supermarket gathered with company and union representatives in a closed-door session Monday to review a massive proposed employee buyout of the Spokane-based grocery retailer. Rosauers in Hood River is the only Oregon store in the large supermarket chain included in the proposal. Other stores are in Washington, Montana and Idaho. If approved by a majority vote, employees including those in Hood River would be part of the employee stock ownership plan.
Oak Street is now Oak Street. Bowing to tradition, the Hood River City Council on Monday adopted new designations for city streets that reflect their original names. The new ordinance overturns a policy that the city adopted several years ago that attempted to simplify the street system for the benefit of emergency services. Under that plan, all east-west thoroughfares were designated avenues, while all north-south roadways were called streets.
Hood River County voters will be asked in about three months to approve a permanent property tax of 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to fund a new library district. If the issue is defeated, the county plans to close the library doors on July 1 as part of the plan to address a $2 million budget shortfall.
