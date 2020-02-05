G.Y. Edwards & Co. report a sale of interest at a good figure consisting of 16 and a half acres in the Willow Flat district belonging to D.L. Davidson. This was bought by W.A. Melville, a native of Edinburg, Scotland. It is partly set to orchard, the balance being uncleared which will be improved as soon as possible. Melville is now attending the winter horticultural course at the Oregon Agricultural College.
With the incorporation of the Mt. Hood Motor Company with E.E. Brett as president, Harry DeWitt has given the word to commence construction of a fine new garage between Second and Third on Oak Street. With the change, several unsightly shacks in the business section will pass into oblivion, as also happened when DeWitt built the Ford garage here. When the new garage is completed, DeWitt will lease it to the new company. The building will cover an area of 100x100 and will consist of one story and a basement.
Enormous quantities of ice floes coming down Hood River from the Dee section caused a complete shutdown of the Pacific Power & Light Co.’s generating station at Powerdale on Saturday. So complete was the ice jam above the intake that water practically ceased to turn over the big turbines and after the switches had been thrown and Hood River city and valley was drawing juice form the Northwestern and White River plants, the Powerdale plant was shut down. Up till Tuesday and before the latest ice jam had shut down the plant, the company had spent $3,172 on ice removal and had employed as high as 92 men in one day.
An unexpected snowstorm in the early hours of Friday morning of last week, while it brought the snow level in town and valley up to about 14 inches on the level, only held up traffic on the Columbia River Highway for about an hour, thanks to maintenance crews, with their plows being on the job before daybreak. The temperature was around 22 degrees, but, later in the day, it rose, and by nightfall, rain was falling to freeze and create silver thaw conditions on all roads.
With winter’s grip still paralyzing life in general and with a siege of winter weather verging on all-time proportions, Hood River County this week witnessed three new records. Unofficially, Parkdale ha a new all-time record low on Monday, when the mercury dropped to 23 degrees below zero, according to Ralph Davies, Parkdale observer. Snow records for the month of January went a-smashing both in upper and lower valley. Davies figures show 120 inches of snow during January at Parkdale; the previous record was 72 inches in 1937. W.A. Meyle, official weather observer at the Hood River Experiment Station, reports a total snowfall for the lower valley as 92.8 inches. Ellison’s figure for lower Hood River Valley, complied since 1889, reveal the heaviest of the heaviest snowfall for January was 80 inches in 1895.
Early in his banquet speech, Governor Hatfield delighted Hood River listeners with some personal testimonials to the town’s products. “As served in our home, the recipe calls for equal parts of Hood River apple juice and one-half ginger ale … it makes a most delightful drink.” Laughingly, the Governor then observed that this, his favorite drink, was not on the all-apple banquet menu.
There’s almost always a penance to pay in the Mid-Columbia for relief from the snow and sub-zero weather, and January’s storm brought no exception. Penance came in the form of freezing rain, the harbinger of warmer temperatures arriving from the west. For a time on Jan. 31, it looked as if the Hood River Valley might escape the transitional glazing rain. Reports of a silver thaw in the Portland area and frozen rain to the east came through that day. But skies were overcast but dry over the Hood River Valley.
Lured to Hood River from Sausalito, Calif., in 1989, HI-TECH International plans to move from temporary quarters into a new building by October. The sailboard manufacturer was attracted to Hood River by the joint efforts of Pacific Power and Light, the Port of Hood River and the Oregon Economic Development Department. Lottery dollars sweetened the move. HI-TECH is now located in temporary space at the Waterfront Center on the port’s waterfront industrial site. They hope to located on 1.9 acres of land situated between Clark Door and the United Telephone port.
Come mid-February, motorists will need to have some change handy to park on Oak Avenue. The city hopes to have meters up and operating within two weeks, weather permitting. Last month the Hood River City Council gave the go-ahead for the new plan, the latest of a number of strategies tried by the city as it attempts to find the best way to control parking in the downtown district. The meters will charge 50 cents per hour, and motorists can pay for up to three hours at a time. On State, Cascade and other surrounding streets, parking will be free and with no time limits.
House Republican Leader John Boehner, R-Ohio, announced on Thursday that he had appointed Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, to serve as Chairman of the Republican Leadership Team, a position previously held by former GOP Reps. Bob Walker, R-Pa., Bill Paxon, R-N.Y., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio. “I am humbled by Leader Boehner’s trust to serve in this leadership capacity,” said Walden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.