February 3, 1950

Snow surveying Crag Rats found nearly two feet more snow at Tilly Jane guard station last weekend than they had measured at the same time the year before. Snow depths averaged around 10 feet. In the foreground with the measuring tube is Glenn Mash. Recording the snow data in the background is Rob Hukari. A party of 10 Crag Rats went into the Legion camp area for the survey. Photo by Bill’s Photo Service.