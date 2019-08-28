The city council has now formulated plans for improving the west end of Oak Street and the immediate neighborhood. The plans call for grading and sewers and the installation of sidewalks of kerbs (sic), and finally, the hard-surfacing of the street between 13th and that section already paved. The sewers are to be laid in this fall, and street work will probably be taken early next spring.
All public schools of this city open at nine o’clock Tuesday morning, Sept. 3. This short announcement is the obituary of a long, long vacation.
“Like a bat out o’ hell!” was the impolite but descriptive method a local man used in describing the passage of several of the aviators who, in their planes, last Friday morning literally tore through the air a few feet above the business and residential section of our city. This remark especially applied to Dick Rankin and “Speed” Holman, both of whom steered their planes so low that the features of the fliers could easily be seen from the side streets, as the planes zoomed on their way to Walla Walla, the first stopping place on the long trip to Cleveland.
Having dodged any heavy influx of smoke from the many forest fires in Oregon and Washington, Hood River Valley, the past serval days, has been under a pall of smoke which has cut visibility down to about one or two miles and has blocked out the beautiful scenery of the area. The smoke has drifted in from the big forest fire in the old La Dee burn, near Estacada, on the southwest side of Mount Hood. Latest reports are that the fire is now under control. It is believed to be incendiary in origin.
Gov. Douglas McKay snipped the traditional ribbon at the highway dedication ceremonies last Sunday, opening the flow of traffic over the first 10.7 miles of the new water grade Columbia River Highway between Portland and The Dalles. Dedication services were held at Sandy Bridge, near the west terminus of the new Bridal Veil-Troutdale stretch. Many Hood River County residents were on hand to take in a pageant symbolic of the pioneer days and to hear a number of speakers commemorate the work which has gone into building the new route.
A committee of Hood River merchants spent three hours last Wednesday combing the proposed new city sign ordinance to get the plan in shape for community approval soon. Major point at issue in the new ordinance that spells out specific limits for sign construction in the city: How far should a sign project from a building. Most of those present quickly agreed with limits that would not exceed over three feet at normal sign height. A specific schedule of extensions to be allowed, at various elevations from the sidewalk, then occupied the group’s attention.
Jaycees and Jaycettes have announced they will sponsor a Junior Miss Pageant in Hood River County this fall. The announcement came form organizations which had successfully sponsored a Miss Hood River County Pageant here for several years, but dropped the program when interest flagged among potential contestants. High school senior girls will be invited to compete for a title which is based 15 percent on high school grades, 15 percent on poise and appearance, 15 percent on youth fitness, 20 percent on creative and performing arts, and 35 percent on mental fitness.
Sometime in the 1940s, a small plane made a cautious after dark approach to the Hood River Airport. Following standard procedures of the time, the pilot lined up with the kitchen window light from the old Glen Marsh home in order to come in at the right height to clear the water flume and the hedge along the edge of Orchard Road. Thus it is only fitting that after the ribbon cutting at the airport dedication on Saturday, a group of “old timers” will be the first pilots to fly their planes off the field. Included are Armand Hukari, Bill Perry, Bruno Hukari, Ted Ekker, Mel Lingren, Fred Bordeaux, Bill Kesti, Arne Udelius and Sterling Hanel.
Three hundred people in the Columbia River at one time! No, it’s not a premier windsurfing event, but something that predates the sight of colorful sails by a good two decades — the annual Columbia River Labor Day Cross Channel Swim, and the time arrives next Monday.
Hood River County Schools were ready to be up and running for opening day, Aug. 30, district officials reported on the eve of the “back to school” day. The county’s nine schools were scheduled to begin full operation Wednesday, including bus and food services.
School bells will ring Tuesday morning for children across the Hood River County School District. All students will begin the school year then, except for Hood River Valley High sophomores, juniors and seniors, whose first day will be Wednesday. Superintendent Chuck Bugge said preliminary enrolment numbers indicate a “slight increase” over last year.
Hundreds of stuffed animals await young visitors at the new Columbia Gorge Child Advocacy Center in Hood River. The walls of the offices on Wasco Street are painted in bright colors to welcome about 10 children each month. The cheerful ambiance of the facility has been created with a great amount of forethought. The CGCAC board of directors wants to make it as comfortable as possible — they know that children coming through the door are potential victims of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.