August 28, 1969

First Anjou pears of the season get a quick look from Riddell Lage before they go into storage. Fruit appears in excellent condition. Lage’s first Anjous first came off late last week in the Pine Grove area. Bartlett harvesting was fairly well completed and Anjous were coming in larger volumes as this week reached the mid-point. Height of the harvest season comes after Labor Day, when apples and pears are being picked.