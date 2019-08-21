August 19, 2009: The namesake Mount Hood reflects in the tall windows of Mt. Hood Winery in Pine Grove Saturday as owners Libby and Don Bickford and Steve Bickford stand on the south lawn of the newly finished grounds. Saturday was opening day for the winery, which the Bickfords founded in 2002. The two-story “Northwest Lodge” facility includes a large tasting room, meeting room, productions area and kitchen on the 7,500-square-foot ground floor. To the west is an expansive patio surrounded by Pinot Noir and other grape varieties. Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea.