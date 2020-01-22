After a successful career of 17 years, the Hood River Fruit Growers’ Union was dissolved Saturday. The defunct organization originally handled all the fruit at Hood River, but for several years has shipped the strawberries and small fruits exclusively. It was the oldest on the Pacific Coast. Its dissolution was brought about in order to turn all the fruit business handled by organized growers over to its sister union conducted by the apple growers.
A meeting of the teachers of the Hood River High and public schools was called on Monday to complete the organization for the local teachers’ association. Various phases of the schoolwork were discussed, but the topic of interest was the matter of increasing teachers’ salaries. Miss Wilkinson explained a careful compilation of expenditure, and was able to prove that, with a salary of $900 for 12 months, a teacher, after her board and room are paid for, has but $120 left to pay for clothing, books and recreation.
Our little feathered friends are facing a serious problem of obtaining a livelihood since all natural feed is buried deep under snow. Both in town and country, every resident can do a kindness every day by putting out feed and water for the birds. When feeding the birds, residents should place the food where the birds can eat in safety, for the sleek, well-fed housecat is ever on the prowl to strike down any bird within reach, and the snow is now becoming firm enough to permit cats to carry on their campaign of destruction of bird life.
Taking full advantage of fine, almost spring-like weather, many orchardists are now busy pruning, not only pear but, in the lower valley, apple trees. Even an east wind and a prospect of change in temperature yesterday did not hinder growers in their efforts to get as much of their pre-spring work completed before the many other chores commence to pile up and make it impractical for one man to do the work.
Sleet — and a lot of it — spanked down on a heavy snowpack throughout Hood River County on Wednesday and Thursday, capping a winter’s storm that ranks as the worst in this area in at least 20 years. By official count, there was a snowfall during the past week of 64.4 inches in the lower Hood River Valley. Upper valley reports showed about the same snowfall during the period and depth on the ground at Parkdale of better than 60 inches. The coldest day thus far came early Tuesday morning. W.A. Meyle, weather observer at the Hood River Experiment Station farm, reported a low of 5 degrees.
The final step to completion of the four-lane highway between Hood River and The Dalles will be open for bids today by the State Highway Commission. A paved connection to Koberg beach, a provision gained by the local chamber of commerce and Port of Hood River Commission in hearings with the commission, will be included in this project. The Koberg connection opens from the westbound lane only. Thus Hood River drivers will have to travel to Mosier in order to utilize that entrance to the beach.
Parkdale was a gloomy sight. But not really a shocking one. Not after we had seen Dee. We drove through the valley on Tuesday, in the aftermath of the storm. We went first up the hill to Dee Flat. The word which everyone seems to be using about Dee, unbelievable, is the one which came to our mind, too. Unbelievable to see whole orchards with their sturdy young trees lying down in the snow like forsythia bushes. Incredible to see giant power poles broken in half by ice. An eerie cold had settled over the area, narrowing visibility and giving the whole scene a still more chilling aspect. The fog seemed to enclose us, and the only sounds we could hear were ominous ones: Ice falling heavily and the snap of branches cracking.
A long-awaited new post office opened its doors for business here Monday, the culmination of years of planning — and occasional controversy. Located immediately west of McIsaac’s Store, the new facility is a one-level, frame building with a rustic exterior. Name of the building will be Mt. Hood-Parkdale, and mail going out carries the Mt. Hood postmark. This system represented a compromise to keep the Mt. Hood Post Office name alive, even though the merger moved the office away from the community about a mile east to Parkdale.
Proper signing on the interstate bridge has long been a puzzlement for the Port of Hood River. Faced with a plethora of information that needs to be posted, the port fears a distracting “Burma Shave” effect that could draw attention of motorists who need to concentrate on maneuvering the narrow span. Signs are being prepared, however, to conform with recommendations of bridge engineers who conducted an in-depth inspection of the Oregon approach in October 1989.
An advisory committee is recommending several changes in the way tourism is promoted in Hood River County in a list of proposals that includes criticism of operations at the Hood River Visitor Center. In a series of recommendations presented to the county board of commissioners Tuesday, the county Transient Room Tax Committee proposes the county increase spending for tourism promotion, but also exercise more oversight over promotional programs, which are largely led by the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce and the Visitor’s Council.
On Sunday evening, an “R4, D4” avalanche tore down Mount Hood, collecting thousands of tons of snow, ice, rocks and trees on its way down three different drainages on the south and east sides of the mountain. The event was triggered when a slab almost a mile wide broke free from about the 10,650-foot level on what is known as the Wy’east face. The slab avalanche triggered slides into White River Canyon, Newton Canyon and Clark Canyon.
