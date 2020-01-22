January 17, 1980

Heavy equipment moves in to clear tons of snow from Oak Street Jan. 12, easing congestion that had choked the downtown for days. Official measurement at the experiment station indicated there was 47 inches on the ground at one time there, one of the highest totals since measurements were being recorded. Some parts of the valley reported totals as deep as five and six feet. It was enough to collapse several roofs, including Wy’east gym, a segment of Stadelman Fruit storage and a Cascade Locks Lumber Co. building.