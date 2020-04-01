April 2, 1970

Hostesses for the 1970 Hood River Valley Blossom Day celebration will be these four princesses, whose official function starts with publicizing the annual event. Susan Pegg, left, and RosAnne Merz, second from right, represent Parkdale Grange; Nancy Norton, second from left, and Diane Troxel, represent Pine Grove Grange. Both granges serve public dinners the day of the blossom tour (April 26) and the girls will greet the guests.