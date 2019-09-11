September 13, 1989

Extinguishing Hunger — At the Cascade Locks Fire and Ambulance Auxiliary pancake breakfast Sept. 4, Sherry Barnhart (left) and Jini Evenson make breakfast as Joshua Kerrigan watches and waits. In the past year, the auxiliary and others in the community have raised more than $2,800 to buy a “jaws of life” rescue device. They will keep working: So far, the department has looked at two models, one for $4,500 and another for $7,000. Mondays’ breakfast and accompanying raffle earned the group approximately $200.