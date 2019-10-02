The first really sharp warning on the approach of winter was given Monday morning, when residents of all sections of the valley awoke to find everything white with frost. Following rain on Saturday, a sharp snap in the weather set in late on Saturday night, and Sunday broke fine, but cold. Early in the evening, the thermometer began to fall, and the lowest recorded temperature in the lower valley during the night was 28 degrees. During the past week, several big flights of ducks to the south have been observed and is another harbinger of the approach of winter.
When a number of growers came into town this week to arrange for picking crews, it did not take them long to discover that there is a marked shortage of help here. In past seasons, there has generally been a large number of pickers available before the season opened, but probably because thinners have spread the news that there is a light crop here, and a light crop means slim picking in many orchards, pickers have gone to those districts in which better apple crops are in prospect. Growers who have help were picking Ortleys and Spitzenbergs on Monday of this week.
Another week, the third of the European war, has gone by and fruit growers and shippers interested in finding export outlets for both apples and pears still find themselves face to face with serious problems which rapidly developed after the war was on, and with, at least at present, no intelligent solution of these problems has yet been offered. Lack of refrigerated bottoms, in which to ship either apples or pears from the Pacific coast to the British markets, is the most prominent feature of the crisis which now faces the fruit industry, but low exchange of the pound sterling on the dollar, drastic advances in both freight rates and war risk insurance are other factors which must be kept in mind.
There were 2,370 residents of Hood River County who took advantage of the free chest x-ray survey as precaution against tuberculosis during the four day visit here by the mobile chest x-ray unit of the Oregon Tuberculosis and Health Associations. A total of 1,345 persons passed through the unit in its stay at the City of Hood River; Odell also had a high of 408, Parkdale 380, Dee 89 and Oak Grove 149.
Off-street parking for Hood River, an on-again, off-again topic recently, took new life in a letter from the chamber of commerce to Mayor Ken Jernstedt urging action on the matter. The letter proposed a study of possible parking facilities on the site of the old Patrick Lumber Co. building. In the letter, Chamber Manager George Bartch proposed that the City of Hood River take an active role in turning the building site into a parking area for downtown Hood River.
The seven-and-a-half-acre Thunder Island joined the Port of Cascade Locks Marine Park Thursday afternoon, and most of the town was on hand for the marriage. The ceremony, performed by two cranes, involved placing a new, 63-ton footbridge across the old locks channel between the island and the 22-acre land at the park. Then, just to make it official, old-timers climbed improvised wooden steps, walked across the pre-cast cement span, then returned to proclaim the project a success.
More than a dozen Parkdale residents appealed to the County Board of Commissioners Monday to increase police protection in the upper valley. The appearance was an outgrowth of a public meeting late last week in Parkdale when more than 100 community residents gathered at the grange hall to talk problems over with District Attorney Hugh Garrabrandt and Sheriff Bob Lynch. What it appeared to be was an explosion of an accumulation of frustration, all focusing on what residents feel is a growth of lawless conduct in an area with limited police patrolling.
Prohibition came officially to Hood River County facilities Monday night. County commissioners took the action by amending their personnel code to prohibit possession of alcoholic beverages and use of alcoholic beverages on the premises of county workplaces. It also proscribes narcotics or dangers drugs on worksites, and also arriving on the job under the influence of intoxicating beverages or narcotics. The rule doesn’t apply to of possession of items held in evidence in connection with official duties.
They drive the buses, cook the lunches and shovel the snow. Classified employees throughout Hood River County School District perform tasks that don’t get headlines, but are vital to schools’ efficient operation. They’re being honored this week for their contributions. Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has proclaimed Oct. 4-8 as Classified School Employees week. “Sometimes we take them for granted,” said Rick Eggers, Hood River County assistant superintendent for personnel. “This is a chance to give these people their due.”
The Hood River County Health Department has canceled two seasonal flu shot clinics this week due to a lack of available vaccines. The clinics scheduled in Cascade Locks and Parkdale will not take place due to a national shortage. Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital also canceled four clinics in October after running out of vaccines. “It’s rare to have people standing in line to get a flu shot,” said Barb Ayers, marketing and communications director of PRHMH. She said media attention on the H1N1 flu virus has also raised public awareness about the seasonal flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.