1910 — 110 years ago
A land sale of more than ordinary interest at Hood River was the purchase last week of the 13-acre place belonging to Lee Smith by Capt. J.H. McCon, a St. Louis man, for $17,000. The land consists of four acres in bearing orchard, some in young trees and hay land. It is understood that Capt. McCon bought the place for a country home and will make some extensive improvements on it.
1920 — 100 years ago
Stockholders in the Cottage Hospital association are now planning to enlarge and remodel the existing building to bring it more nearly up to the requirements of the city and valley. Plans have been drawn for these improvements and if carried out, Hood River will be in possession of an up-to-date hospital. Several residents interested in better facilities for isolating infections cases suggest that an opportunity is now afforded for both city and county authorities to get together on a proposition for providing funds for the provision of isolation wards.
1930 — 90 years ago
With a ground level temperature around 22 degrees and a high chinook, showers fell during the early hours of Thursday morning and at dawn, the blanket of snow in the lower valley and town was covered with a film of ice. While the ice was not sufficiently heavy to injure limbs of trees, it had the effect of cutting down all forms of traffic. Motorists who traveled over highways yesterday morning were never quite sure which direction the car was headed and as the rain froze immediately when it hit the windshield, most of the motorists were driving “blind” anyway.
1940 — 80 years ago
In cooperation with the board of directors of Oak Grove School, the County Library is repairing school library books. Ruth Woody and Kiyo Akiyama, on a NYA project, are receiving instruction in bookbinding and repairing. As soon as Oak Grove books have been repaired, books at other schools will be gone over.
1950 — 70 years ago
King Winter continued to hold Hood River County with a firm grip as the fourth week of January rolled around and snowfalls had totaled the heaviest in recent history. Slightly over 100 inches had fallen by the first of the week since Jan. 1 in the upper Hood River Valley. The total for the month in lower Hood River Valley amounted to a fraction over 75 inches. Eighteen inches of new snow had fallen in the upper valley during the week ending this Monday, and over 13 inches of snow had fallen in the lower valley during that period. Highway traffic between Hood River and Portland remained at a standstill. Produce and other items from Portland came either by rail or by those trucks routed over the Wapinita cut-off, via Maupin.
1960 — 60 years ago
All city and county school busses are on a standby notice this week to run an hour later than usual if present icy road conditions prevail throughout the week. Parents of school children have been notified that the revised schedules will be announced over radio station KIHR, depending on the weather, each morning between 6:30-7 a.m. Parkdale residents are to call EV 6-1343 for the information. The later traveling time allows road ice to melt, say school officials. They tried the new plan Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the county, except in Cascade Locks.
1970 — 50 years ago
Gov. Tom McCall came to Hood River last Thursday to view weather disaster areas, and to reminisce about the days when he stayed at a friend’s home as a boy. “It’s like a homecoming for me,” said the governor at one point during his visit. He’d be the first to say it was a tragic homecoming, with a tragic purpose. He was here to survey the area which he had declared a state disaster only hours before. After lunch at the Jernstedt home, he was trailed by television and newsmen to the Dee Flat area, core of the county’s weather damage zone, where his response was immediate.
1980 — 40 years ago
Tooth rattling cold clung to the Mid-Columbia this week, but there were hints that the worst of the cold snap might be past. While it was at its most severe, the temperature dropped to an official low of minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit, a figure that held for two nights. Official readings at the Upper Valley station reached a low of minus 3 on Sunday, minus 5 on Monday and Tuesday. Many upper valley resident recorded lower temperatures, many minus 8 degrees, some asserting it dipped as low as minus 10 degrees.
1990 — 30 years ago
Heavy rain combined with a clogged drainage system created a puzzle for state crews preparing to solve a problem at the I-84 underpass near the Hood River interstate bridge. As a series of storms passed through, it meant heavy rain and penetrating winds at lower levels and near-gale winds and much-needed snow in the mountains. By Tuesday of this week, Hood River had experienced only a dusting of snow on the Heights, only snow mixed with rain at the river level. More storms are on the way, however.
2000 — 20 years ago
The blood drive sponsored by the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Auxiliary on Wednesday brought in 171 good units of blood, the highest total donated by Hood River residents since the Gulf War. Interest in the drive was heightened by a “red alert” issued by the Red Cross Northwest Blood Services, the first in more than 12 years. Red Cross officials said the shortage, spread over much of the U.S., is the result of many natural disasters that have occurred in the past two or three years, as well as much higher than normal regional demands for blood.
2010 — 10 years ago
The Hood River County School Board got a little show of appreciation Wednesday evening prior to its regular meeting. Since Oregon has named January “School Board Recognition Month,” each board member was presented with a gift and thanks from his or her district.
Compiled by Trisha Walker and Emily Fitzgerald, News staff writers
