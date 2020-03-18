1910 — 110 years ago
Automobiles are making their appearance in town and on the country roads in numbers and the season promises to be a lively one in the use of scoot wagons. Four new cars have been sold recently by the Gilbert-Vaughan Implement Company, one each to J.H. Heilbronner, B.E. Duncan, Wilson Fike and Leslie Butler. The two former purchased Cadillac thirties, Mr. Fike a Chalmers-Detroit and Mr. Butler a new Cadillac thirty. Three of these have been delivered and the other is on the way here.
1920 — 100 years ago
In view of the growing strength of the local post of the American Legion, and with the object of doing something for the boys who went overseas from Hood River County, a committee of local ladies has been formed for the purpose of securing the nucleus for a fund for a Legion home in Hood River. Committee in charge of events are Mrs. L.N. Blowers, chairman; Mrs. Vonder Ahe, Mrs. A.C. Lofts, Mrs. A.S. Keir, Mrs. F.C. Sherrieb, Mrs. V.R. Abraham and Mrs. L.M. Bentley.
1930 — 90 years ago
Within the next few weeks, Hood River will have its own airplane, if the plans of the members of Hood River Aviation Club, organized a few days ago, are carried through. The group of local airmen, now numbering well on the way to a score of young men, expect to have a Waco plane of their own on the field by about the middle of next month and to take up a steady course in flying. One of the tasks to be undertaken by the club is to put the aviation field on the hill in first class shape and to maintain that condition.
1940 — 80 years ago
Under the auspices of Hood River Fruit Growers, a plan to pool Bartlett pears and cherries is being put through, with the object of enabling independent growers to place themselves in an advantageous position for bargaining with canners and others who will be in the market this coming season. The committee working out the plans include Ralph W. Perry, Joe D. Smullin, R.W. Skibbe, J.E. Hounsell Sr. and George Galloway.
1950 — 70 years ago
Coach Bill Abey’s Hood River High boxing team swamped White Salmon’s prep squad in a smoker at Legion Hall on Thursday. Hood River dropped only two out of nine matches.
Odell High Cougars observed their first baseball workout on Wednesday when around 18 showed up for practice. Odell will join four other clubs in the Cascade B prep league in a round robin baseball schedule this spring. Other clubs are Parkdale, Corbett, Maupin and Dufur. Play commences around the first of April.
1960 — 60 years ago
Teacher contracts for 1960-61 were the top order of business for the county unity school board at their regular March meeting held last Wednesday. The board, without major discussion or question, approved, on blanket votes, the retention of all teachers in the district, except those asking to resign from their posts.
1970 — 50 years ago
A solid wall of opposition meant defeat Monday for a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored plan to develop an off-street parking lot in downtown Hood River.
Nearly 56 percent remonstrance was submitted from the assessment area, including Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc., several lodges and clubs involved, as well as private businesses. The plan called for purchase of a half-vacant lot between Fourth and Fifth street on Cascade, surfacing it, adding lighting, landscaping and markings, and providing parking for some 52 vehicles.
1980 — 40 years ago
Crumbled remains of the walls of the Wy’east Junior High School gymnasium were cleared by a large bulldozer as an early step toward replacing the structure. Men on ladders were working to seal off the stage area that linked the gym with the school cafeteria. “Lots of rock, not much concrete or reinforcement,” said one of the demo workers. The structure was built in the early 1950s and was doomed when about five feet of snow collapsed the roof. Precise plans for its replacement remain to be developed, but there is speculation that it will be something similar to the Hood River Junior High multipurpose room.
1990 — 30 years ago
Hood River becomes a television filming location next week, but it is unlikely local residents will tune in on the story any time soon. That is because the production will be shown in Japan. A delegation of young people from Tsuruta, Japan, will arrive in Hood River on March 25 for a week-long visitation as part of a continuing springtime sister city tradition. This time, the group will be accompanied not only by several adults and Mayor Kenji Nakano, but also a film crew from NHK-TV, Japan’s largest television network.
2000 — 20 years ago
What is the future of the Columbia Art Gallery? About 20 supporters of Hood River’s nonprofit art gallery explored that question March 10 at the Hood River Chamber of Commerce conference rooms in an all-afternoon meeting called “Vision 2000-plus.” The question about what the future holds for CAG became more immediate when it was announced at the beginning of the meeting that Myrna Clements, who has been director and then management consultant for the gallery, will retire April 1.
2010 — 10 years ago
Women in Hood River County are being urged to clean out their closets and donate both formal and semi-formal clothing in all sizes for the second annual Dress 4 Less event in Hood River. Christine Keith and Jessie Page gained strong community support for the first effort in 2009 to help teens find the perfect prom attire without spending a fortune. “We are hoping to have more than 200 dresses for girls to choose from this year,” said Keith.
Compiled by Trisha Walker and Emily Fitzgerald, News staff writers
