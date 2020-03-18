March 15, 2000

Take Me Out to the Ballgame: Hood River Valley High School girls softball team opened the season with a four-team jamboree on Monday against Benson, Grant and St. Mary’s. The Eagles won one, lost one and tied a game. Junior Calli Vannet, above, reaches for an errant throw at first base. The Eagles will be in action on Wednesday at Westview High School. Photo by Jim Semlor.