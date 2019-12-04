This time, the campaign’s artwork is in the form of an illustrated storybook telling the tale of two big-footed buds, Yeti and Squatch, who set out to experience spirited wintertime adventures, despite one of them being reluctant to embrace winter.
“This heartwarming tale inspires anyone to get outside, no matter what the weather, to have an adventure of a lifetime,” said the press release.
In celebration of the release of the new book, “Yeti and Squatch in the Winter Wonderland of Oregon,” Travel Oregon has partnered with eight independent bookstores throughout Oregon to bring family-friendly reading events to communities in all seven regions.
Travel Oregon’s independent bookstore tour begins Dec. 7 at Powell’s City of Books with guest reader Cheryl Strayed.
The tour continues across the state with events hosted by some of Oregon’s most beloved independent bookstores as a nod to Oregon’s book-loving culture with the mission of bringing communities together through the art of storytelling.
Other tour stops are:
- Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m. — North American Big Foot Center, 31297 S.E. Highway 29, Boring.
- Dec. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles.
For more information, visit traveloregon.com.
