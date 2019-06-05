Hood River News continues publishing images and writings on social and political issues by students in the Craft Lab at Hood River Valley High School.
As teacher Matthew Gerlick explains: “The project started by looking at social justice print makers and talking about social issues. Students picked an issue that bothered them, conducted research on the issue, and made a printed relief carving from linoleum of their issue and create an artist’s statement that related to their convictions using evidence and personal voice.”
‘Blooming’
By McKenna Kincaid
Just imagine you’re watching everyone around you and thinking that they are more deserving than you just because they don’t look like you.
Women and men go through processes of self-love and have throughout their lives, and its considered a norm in 2019. In one article I found, a social media post promising body positivity accompanied by an article about targeted and intentional fat loss ... confirming that the definition of body positivity gets twisted in the media.
There have been consistent issues within the media such as advertising unachievable body types. My relief print shows how peopless bodies are bruised and beaten, but all those bruises can bloom into beautiful new hopes and dreams within yourself.
When applying this message to your life, I hope that people begin to learn from their mistakes and use the traumas they’ve been through to get there.
