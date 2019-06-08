Hood River News continues publishing images and writings on social and political issues by students in the Craft Lab at Hood River Valley High School.
As teacher Matthew Gerlick explains: “The project started by looking at social justice print makers and talking about social issues. Students picked an issue that bothered them, conducted research on the issue, and made a printed relief carving from linoleum of their issue and create an artist’s statement that related to their convictions using evidence and personal voice.”
‘Dangerous even to start small’
By Shelby Morris
In my print, it shows a few of the types of drugs that people gain an addiction from. I chose to do this because a lot of people/families around the world are affected negatively from it. Drug addiction is very important to me, because people I know have suffered from it, and it affects the people around them negatively, and it also could bring that person down very fast if they don’t get help.
It is very dangerous to even start small. For example, if you get high once, you could create a habit out of it. When those habits are created, they can still be broken, but a lot of drugs have a long-term effect on you (brain damage, physical differences, etc.).
Bob De Groof did multiple pieces of art that had to do with drug abuse, and he seems to feel strongly about it because I saw multiple pieces of that topic on his website, and his screen prints are what inspired me for mine with just the abstract and random things that, put together, make something that you can understand.
