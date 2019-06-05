The annual MR. HRV competition at Hood River Valley High School was held on May 30 and featured five seniors displaying a variety of talents, humor and pizazz in hopes of taking home the crown. The five contestants were Ben Ahrens, Stephen Bustamante, Xoah Mariscal, Jose Rivera and Zane Yinger. The MC was English Teacher Niko Yasui and the judges were Erich Harjo (PE teacher), Columba Jones (assistant principal), Tracy Norton (Social Studies teacher at HRMS), Chrissy Reitz (Board of Directors for Hood River County School District) and Kyle Turner (PE teacher, HRMS). The categories for the competition were: Beach, talent, evening-wear, Q&A and special dance. Backgrounds for each contestant were provided in a pamphlet handed out to the audience, and highlighted each student’s nickname, favorite quote and celebrity crush, among other trivial facts.
Through two hours of entertainment, the contestants showed their stuff and by the end of the night, Yinger was crowned Mr. HRV for 2019. Rivera came in second and Bustamante came in third.
