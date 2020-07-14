CGOA performs ‘virtually’

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association ensembles haven’t been able to meet in person during these days of COVID, but, as they say, the show must go on. According to CGOA Conductor and Music Director Mark Steighner, Canticum (small vocal ensemble) has recorded two videos, Voci has recorded two, and Sinfonietta has recorded one. All are available for viewing on YouTube. Steighner said each performer makes audio and video recordings of themselves doing their part, and then the individual tracks are assembled, synchronized and edited into a final video performance. “It has been a steep learning curve for everyone, but we’re starting to get the process figured out,” Steighner said. “Some CGOA ensembles are tentatively planning on resuming rehearsals, outdoors and with very strict safety protocols, this summer. Right now, our Canticum vocal group is rehearsing in the parking lot of St Mark’s Church.” Videos can be seen as follows: Breathe (Sinfonietta), www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmzO4XAWRB0; Hard Times Come Again No More (Voci), www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2uI3w2DDds; Prayer of St Francis (Voci), www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2uI3w2DDds; Cantate Domino (Canticum), www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgZZwtntdJo; and I Think I’m Gonna Cry (Youth Musical), www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqtSxWkbucc.