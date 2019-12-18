Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) announces that its Executive Director, Amanda Hoey, has accepted the position as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Oregon Wheat Commission and Oregon Wheat Growers League.
The position will allow her to further support vibrant rural communities in the region and throughout the state of Oregon, according to a MCEDD press release.
Hoey stated, “My family roots are in wheat farming. Those roots initially drew me back to this region to work with MCEDD and now they draw me to my next professional venture with Oregon Wheat. From enhancing resources for ag research to addressing policy challenges that would otherwise hinder farm profitability/viability, the work of Oregon Wheat is important to our rural communities. It is a position that I am very excited to take on.”
Hoey said, “This year we celebrated our 50th anniversary for MCEDD. We have grown into an organization that truly serves the entirety of the five county region. It has been a privilege to serve as its director and play a part in bringing MCEDD to a place where it acts as a resource for the five county area.”
She will work with MCEDD through February of 2020. Hoey joined MCEDD in 2006 and was promoted to the Executive Director role in 2008. Under her leadership, MCEDD has diversified regional economic initiatives to include additional opportunities for access to capital and enhancing private-sector led regional industry development.
She notes that it was a difficult decision to follow her professional passion to accept the position with Oregon Wheat but felt she was able to do so as she has confidence in the professional staff and board to continue to provide strong leadership and vision for the region’s economic future the work of the bi-state MCEDD organization.
The MCEDD Executive Committee has appointed an Executive Transition Subcommittee responsible for the recruitment and selection process for the next Executive Director who will continue to provide strong leadership in partnership with the MCEDD Board and vision for the region’s economic future.
Applications are accepted through Jan. 21, 2020 for first round consideration. Information will continue to be updated on the MCEDD website (www.mcedd.org).
MCEDD Board Chair, Bill Schmitt stated, “Amanda did a great job and will be missed.” He noted his appreciation that “Amanda will be able to support us through the initial hiring process, engaging with MCEDD through February 2020 in order to identify qualified candidates.”
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) was established in 1969 by Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties to benefit from better access to economic development loans and grants, pooled technical assistance, marketing, and administrative resources, and a regional approach to economic development efforts. Over the years MCEDD’s membership has grown to include counties, cities, ports and chambers of commerce within Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties.
The Oregon Wheat Growers League is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1926 in Moro, a voluntary member-supported trade organization with both wheat producers and related industry members. More detailed information about the OWGL may be found at www.owgl.org/owgl.
