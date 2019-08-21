Amber Tilton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger, was honored with a national agency award in Washington, D.C., last week.
Tilton, of The Dalles, is the 24th recipient of the Hiram M. Chittenden Award for Interpretive Excellence, an educator’s award for distinguished achievements in her field, the Corps announced in a press release.
Tilton has worked at The Dalles Lock and Dam for the past 12 years. She provides educational tours of the dam, brings special events to the community like the annual Eagle Watch, and works in local schools doing classroom water safety programs and other fun lessons.
Tilton belps manage The Dalles Dam Visitor Center and nine parks along the Columbia River between The Dalles Dam and The John Day Dam.
Tilton, an Illinois native, graduated from Western Illinois University with a BA in parks, recreation and tourism administration.
She started her career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2005 at The Mississippi River Visitor Center, Lock and Dam 15, where she worked for three years before coming to The Dalles Lock and Dam.
“As a kid, I spent my summers on the Mississippi River, swimming, fishing, boating, camping, getting bit by mosquitos and playing in the mud. After high school, as I was trying to figure out what to study in college, I realized my happy place is being outside and in a park. It turns out they will pay you to do that!”
Ranger Amber Tilton: ‘I bridge a connection’
Amber Tilton writes:
“I have the honor of caring for these special places, like Celilo Park, and the visitors who come to enjoy them. I bridge a connection for folks as they come to find serenity, play and relax. I am able to help them find a place in their heart for the land and the resources (including the dam) they are experiencing by sharing with them the stories of these places, the context, the history and the living creatures that call it home and the threats they face.
“I love showing our visitors that Corps parks are ‘where you go to play’ and are practically right in your backyard. The proximity of our parks to major metropolitan areas makes the Corps a hidden giant among federal and state agencies, with more than 360 million visitors a year.Every day I get to showcase the Corps by inviting people into our parks and facilities like The Dalles Lock and Dam.
“The Corps of Engineers built our nation’s infrastructure and when you come to see me and tour this major hydropower facility, you realize the power of places like this and the role it has in your life. So I invite anyone to come to one of our parks or special events like the annual Eagle Watch, and take a tour of the visitor center and dam.
“I’m not sure who originally said this, but it’s the ranger creed: ‘Park rangers protect the park from the people, protect the people from the park, and the protect the people from the people.’
“With that in mind, please leave no trace, recreate with respect, and play it safe by always wearing your life jacket when you are in or around the water. “
