Art and Wine Fusion festival (AWF) returns July 27 from 3-10 p.m. at a new location, Daubenspeck Park in Bingen, with its shade trees, stage, kids play area and parking.
Artist Douglas Granum will be unveiling his life-size bronze sculpture of original Insitu employee Guillermo “Willy” Fisch, who was a Bingen icon and did much for the community, said a press release. The unveiling will be at 5:03 p.m., which has special significance, as that’s when Fisch met his colleagues at the old Gorge Wine tasting room (now Edward Jones/Doug Comstock’s office): “See you at 5:03” was the common saying, according to a press release.
The statue will be the inaugural piece in the proposed Bingen Art Walk that has been supported by Mayor Betty Barnes and the Bingen City Council. AWF will have a Kid’s Activity Zone adjacent to the 21-and-older AWF venue, open from 3-7 p.m., where children are welcome to come and play, do face painting and other activities.
In addition to vendors at the event, an Artist Exhibition enclosed tent will display pieces from 33 Gorge artists — more than 110 original pieces of art will be on display and for sale, said a press release.
AWF is the largest fundraiser for Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce and supports the Northshore Community Foundation’s Student Art Scholarship Fund in the name of Guillermo Fisch. The goal is to raise $3,000 for the Student Fund, said a press release.
Marchesi winery is making a special release Tempranillo wine (Fisch’s favorite) and hosting a Oh Joy of Joys (one of the many famous Fisch sayings) Dinner on July 31 at Marchesi.
About Douglas Granum
Born in 1939 in the lignite coal-mining town of Beula, N.D., Douglas Granum enlisted in the Cost Guard immediately after high school in Southworth, Wash. He spent several years learning the seas of the north Pacific coast. Following, he graduated from the University of Washington with a major in English and a minor in geology. He worked his way through college fishing the storm-tossed north Pacific.
During and after graduation Granum began his artistic career by carving and instructing in native, style Northwest masks and totems. Granum shared the distinction of carving with Native Americans the giant totem at the entrance to the Canadian exhibit at the 1974 World’s Fair in Spokane.
He works in cast and fabricated bronze, stone and steel. He also is an avid painter, writer and traveler. His sculptures reside around the world.
