The Gorge Tech Alliance is bringing TEDx speaker Charles Jennings to present on the state of Artificial Intelligence (AI) today and what it means for attendees’ businesses.
The event is May 8 at The Ruins, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River, and includes networking, time for questions and catered appetizers. Cost for non-GTA members is $20 (cash at door or purchase online through Eventbrite). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the presentation starting around 7 p.m.
While the focus will be on tech businesses, the event will have useful information for other Gorge business managers, said a press release.
“AI is not some imagined killer robot threat, but a game changer bigger than the internet that is already disrupting businesses around the world. Attendees will hear what is happening and how it will affect their business,” said the press release.
Jennings is former CEO of the Caltech AI company and author of “Artificial Intelligence: Rise of the Lightspeed Learners.” He has also published an op-ed piece on AI in the Los Angeles Times and given a popular TEDx talk “From Armadillos to Monkeys,” said a press release.
Contact Jessica Metta, GTA executive director, at 541-296-2266 or jessica@crgta.org, or learn more at crgta.org.
