All of Oregon is focused on preparing for the impacts of the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami, according to a press release. Those efforts lead to a culture of preparedness and more resilient communities.
Community preparedness includes citizens trained to respond following a disaster. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) trains citizens to be first responders when the event is larger than the professional responders can handle and as volunteers assisting professional responders in other emergencies.
“If serving your community in its time of need is something that interests you, or if you just want to learn how to prepare and respond for your family, friends and neighbors, then the CERT training is for you,” said a press release. “CERT is an in-depth training and to be certified you must attend all sessions. At the completion of all sessions and the final hands-on exercise you will also receive a CERT backpack with essential response items. There is no financial cost for this training, just commitment of your time.”
Three different class series are planned for this winter; choose the one that works for your schedule:
- Two weekends: Friday, Jan. 10 from 5:30–9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 from 5:30–9 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Six week series on Thursday evenings beginning Jan. 16 and ending Feb. 20
- Weekday, week-long series starting Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13 from 1–5 p.m.
All sessions will be held at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, 1400 W. Eighth St., The Dalles.
To register contact the Mid-Columbia CERT Coordinator Lynette Black at 503-806-7132 or lynette.black@oregonstate.edu.
To learn more about CERT visit www.ready.gov/cer.
