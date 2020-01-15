Do you own a dog that has the potential to be a show dog? Take that beautiful pup to the next level by taking a dog handling class at Columbia Gorge Community Education.
Your four legged friend will learn about AKC conformation with an emphasis on proper gaiting and ring presentation.
Columbia Gorge Community College is now offering the non-credit class “Dog Handling.” The class meets every Wednesday from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26 at The Dalles Readiness Center Drill classroom from 7-8 p.m. Cost is just $69.
To register, visit cgcc.edu/community-ed or call 541- 506-6011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.