State Sen. Bentz (R-Ontario) announced his intention to resign from the Oregon State Senate, effective Jan. 2, 2020, in order to dedicate time to his Second Congressional District campaign.
“It is with considerable sadness that I leave the Oregon Senate. I will truly miss my many friends in the legislature, and the opportunity to represent the wonderful people of Senate Dist. 30 in Salem,” Bentz said in a press release. “I hope to win my race for Oregon’s Second Congressional District seat (now held by Congressman Greg Walden) and if successful, I will be able to continue to serve Eastern and Central Oregon in Congress,” said Bentz. Walden announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election and plans to retire from public life.
Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. (R-Grants Pass) said, “Senator Bentz will be missed by all Senate Republicans. I have enjoyed working with him and ruffling some feathers over cap and trade. His work ethic, dedication and passion for Oregon and his constituents will set him up for success as a Congressional Representative. I look forward to working together when he is in Congress.”
Oregon’s Second District is the largest of Oregon’s five districts and is the seventh largest district in the nation. It includes Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Wheeler and part of Josephine counties.
