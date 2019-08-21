The ribbon was cut Aug. 13 as Copper West Real Estate formally moved into new headquarters in The Dalles, giving new life to the former Auto Electric building at 314 Lincoln St. at the west edge of the downtown core.
“It was time for us to have a distinctive space with high visibility for our growing office, which has been in The Dalles for the past six years. Remodeling the iconic Auto Electric Building was a great solution and will provide a business hub on the west end of downtown The Dalles,” said Maui Meyer, Copper West founder.
Copper West began in 2001, and currently has 30 professional brokers working between The Dalles and Hood River offices. Copper West serves the entire Gorge and the majority of brokers are dual licensed in Oregon and Washington.
Cherry City Properties, owned by Carmen Kontur, has its property management company based within the new space and will manage the future leasing of office spaces in the commercial Auto Electric building.
“The name was intentionally kept to honor the history of the building, and we are proud to continue a tradition of hard work and client satisfaction on that site”, said Meyer.
Copper West acknowledged Jeff Cochenour/Cochenour Builders, Inc. (general contractor) and Principal Broker Dennis Morgan (project management).
